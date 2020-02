A reassuring year-end update confirms Walker Greenbank's FY20 ended in line with management expectations. There do not appear to have been any major changes in market conditions in H2 for each of the three reporting regions. Going into FY21, a progressive strategy roll-out by the new management team will set the scene for future growth aspirations. Our estimates are unchanged and the company's P/E remains below 10x.

