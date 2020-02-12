Professional Physical Therapy, the leading provider of physical, occupational and hand therapy in the Northeastern United States, has announced it has partnered with Physitrack, the global patient connectivity and Telehealth provider, to deliver technology for remote patient engagement, education, and outcomes tracking via mobile apps to its 185 clinics.

The partnership, which launched in January of 2020, is a significant milestone for Physitrack in its rapid expansion across North America, which overtook Australia and the United Kingdom as its largest market at the end of 2019.

Says Henrik Molin, CEO and co-founder of Physitrack: "ProPT is widely known for using the most state-of-the-art technology and practices to get patients performing better than ever, and we're proud of having been selected to provide such a significant part of their digital roadmap."

Says Rob Shapiro, Director of Clinical Excellence of Professional Physical Therapy: "Physitrack is in perfect alignment with Professional Physical Therapy's dedication to patient education and engagement. Physitrack is another convenient, user-friendly tool that allows our therapists and patients to better communicate and work together to attain excellent clinical outcomes."

About Physitrack

Physitrack is an Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Mobility Partner world leader in the provision of patient engagement and Telehealth technology to tens of thousands of healthcare providers, and several million patients in North America and over 100 countries.

About Professional Physical Therapy

Professional Physical Therapy is the leading provider of world-class physical, occupational, and hand therapy in the Northeast of the United States, with 185 physical therapy clinics located throughout Manhattan, Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, Long Island, Westchester, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

