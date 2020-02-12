Newly developed recombinant antigens derived specifically from 2019-nCoV for use in infectious disease research, and assay and vaccine development

The Native Antigen Company, one of the world's leading suppliers of reagents that enables research into vaccines and diagnostics for emerging and endemic infectious diseases, today announced the commercial introduction of its Novel Coronavirus antigens, derived from the emerging Wuhan strain. These recombinant proteins offer scientists high-quality reagents to support ongoing infectious disease research, and the development of diagnostics and vaccines.

The Native Antigen Company has developed rapid response manufacturing capabilities to produce reagents for emerging epidemic diseases according to the World Health Organisation's R&D Blueprint, which urges the accelerated development of vaccines and the increased availability of accurate and reliable diagnostics for priority emerging infectious diseases. These antigens have been derived specifically from the newly identified Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) using The Native Antigen Company's proprietary mammalian, VirtuE expression system. This system is able to introduce proper protein folding and post-translational modifications to recombinant proteins, which are essential for full biological and antigenic activity.

Dr Andy Lane, Commercial Director, The Native Antigen Company, said: "Our mission is to reduce the global burden of infectious disease by developing the highest-quality reagents in rapid response to emerging public health threats. The release of these Coronavirus antigens within one month of the newly identified 2019-nCoV genome being published exemplifies the power of The Native Antigen Company's recombinant protein platforms to prepare reagents in response to new threats.

As one of the first recognised suppliers to release 2019-nCoV proteins, we are proud to be able to offer these antigens to in vitro diagnostics and pharmaceutical researchers to help drive the development of serological assays and vaccines that will be vital in stemming the spread of this disease."

According to Professor Richard Tedder, Department of Infectious Disease, Imperial College London, this represents a major step forward in efforts to contain the outbreak: "The Native Antigen Company's Coronavirus antigens could aid the development of accurate serological assays to identify asymptomatic individuals who have been infected by the virus, and help to assess the true level of infection in any population. The availability of these antigens also supports researchers' efforts to rapidly develop a vaccine against 2019-nCoV by providing vital reagents to measure vaccine responses."

For more information about The Native Antigen Company's Novel Coronavirus antigens, please visit:

https://thenativeantigencompany.com/products/novel-coronavirus-2019-ncov-spike-glycoprotein-s1-sheep-fc-tag-hek293/

https://thenativeantigencompany.com/products/novel-coronavirus-2019-ncov-spike-glycoprotein-s2-sheep-fc-tag-hek293/

