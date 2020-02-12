Bottomline Technologies, Inc.: Bottomline Takes Prize for Payment Security

PTX Secure Payments Chosen for Card and Payments Award

LONDON, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY), a leading provider of financial technology that helps make business payments simple, smart and secure, today announced the latest award win for its digital PTX payments platform. The cloud-based payments solution won 'The Best Security or Antifraud Development' category at The Card & Payments Awards evening.



The award recognizes Bottomline for its success in developing a powerful and effective antifraud solution for corporates to improve the security of customers' transactions at every stage of the payments process. The category was open to card issuers, banking acquirers, retailers and many other payment companies with Bottomline selected over companies like American Express, Elavon, MuchBetter, Ethoca, PCI Pal, Semafone and Shieldpay.

Using PTX Secure Payments, customers can safeguard their businesses against external and internal payment fraud and processing errors. The technology performs real-time checks on first-time payees, blacklists, duplicates and, using machine learning, it monitors transactions and user behavior, triggering alerts for escalation or corrective action.

"It is wonderful to see our new product innovation and success being recognized by peers in the industry," said Nigel Savory, Managing Director EMEA, Bottomline Technologies, "but even better is the real money we are safeguarding every day for thousands of customers, keeping their reputations safe and making their payments processing secure."

Very well established and now in its 15th year, The Card & Payments Awards is a prestigious event recognizing customer service, excellence and innovation in the UK and Irish card and payments industry. The awards include a range of categories covering key disciplines which are judged and selected by an independent panel of industry experts.

About Bottomline Technologies:

