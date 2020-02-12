Ted Reckas: MotorCloud Launches Cloud Cash, A New Way for Consumers to Convert Their Cars into Cash

BROOMFIELD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2020 / MotorCloud -- the first true search engine for car shoppers - has added a powerful new feature: Cloud Cash. Now users can upload their vehicles to the cloud, so thousands of car dealers across the country can bid on the vehicles.

For the first time, consumers can post vehicles for sale on DealersLink , the largest private dealer trading platform in the nation, through their public MotorCloud account. Dealers will then be able to place competing bids on the cars. The winning offer will be presented to the consumer so they can sell their car quickly, without being bombarded by several dealers at once.

Cloud Cash lets consumers see book values alongside their offers from dealers. Consumers can also post their vehicles for sale to other consumers, on MotorCloud.

Cloud Cash unlocks a massive opportunity for dealers as well, giving them access to the most sought after source of vehicles: private sellers. The CloudCash lane in DealersLink will allow dealers to view and bid on consumer vehicles with ease.

MotorCloud search index holds 5.7 million cars, the largest inventory of new and used vehicles on the internet, even larger than auto inventory giants Cars.com, Auto Trader, and Carmax.

MotorCloud has modernized automotive searches by combining the simple elegance of a clean search engine interface with the most complete database of vehicle inventory.

The difference here isn't just quantity, it's quality. The user experience is easier, faster and more complete. Users don't have to bookmark multiple sites, input searches on different platforms and cobble together the results to understand the market. MotorCloud has made market analytics and pricing technology previously been only available to dealers, now available to the public. Consumers can shop all cars in the market, and have vehicle analysis that is based on the entire market picture when they do a MotorCloud search.

DealersLink® has been eliminating wholesale transaction fees for 15 years with over $1 billion in used inventory available to dealer members 24/7. Members use the marketplace daily to stock their lots with clean reconditioned units, locate hard to find vehicles for their customers, sell inventory without incurring wholesale losses. DealersLink® also provides industry-leading evaluation, pricing, inventory management, and analytics. Visit www.dealerslink.com for more.

MotorCloud is the first true automotive search engine. It has the most complete index of vehicles anywhere on the internet and brings market analytic tools previously only available to dealers, to the public. Visit www.motorcloud.com for more.

