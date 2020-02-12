Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6NH ISIN: GB00BFZNKV91 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
ALTONA ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALTONA ENERGY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
12.02.2020 | 10:22
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Altona Energy Plc - Suspension of Trading on NEX

Altona Energy Plc - Suspension of Trading on NEX

PR Newswire

London, February 12

12 February 2020

Altona Energy Plc

("Altona" or "the Company")

Suspension of Trading on NEX

Altona (NEX: ANR.PL), a coal exploration company with a focus on in-situ gasification, announces that its shares have been suspended from trading on NEX Exchange Growth Market ("NEX") until the Company issues its Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 June 2019. The Company expects its accounts to be posted to shareholders within the next two weeks, when the shares will be readmitted to trading on NEX.

-ends-

For further information, please visit www.altonaenergy.com or contact:

Altona Energy plc
Qinfu Zhang, Executive Director
Philip Sutherland, Non-Executive Director
+44 (0) 7795 168 157
+61 (0)402 440 339
Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Ltd (NEX Corporate Adviser)
Jon Isaacs / Nick Michaels

+44 (0) 20 3772 0021
Leander (Financial PR)
Christian Taylor- Wilkinson


+44 (0) 7795 168 157

Company Information

Altona is an exploration company focused on the evaluation, development and extraction of coal assets in South Australia though the process of in-situ gasification.

The Company was admitted to trading on AIM on 10 March 2005 and was subsequently admitted to NEX on 1 February 2019. A copy of its admission documents dated 4 March 2005 can be accessed on its website, www.altonaenergy.com. This website is where items can be inspected under Rule 75 of the NEX Rules for Issuers, from 1 February 2019.

ALTONA ENERGY-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire