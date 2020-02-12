Altona Energy Plc - Suspension of Trading on NEX

12 February 2020

Altona Energy Plc

("Altona" or "the Company")

Suspension of Trading on NEX

Altona (NEX: ANR.PL), a coal exploration company with a focus on in-situ gasification, announces that its shares have been suspended from trading on NEX Exchange Growth Market ("NEX") until the Company issues its Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 June 2019. The Company expects its accounts to be posted to shareholders within the next two weeks, when the shares will be readmitted to trading on NEX.

Company Information

Altona is an exploration company focused on the evaluation, development and extraction of coal assets in South Australia though the process of in-situ gasification.

The Company was admitted to trading on AIM on 10 March 2005 and was subsequently admitted to NEX on 1 February 2019. A copy of its admission documents dated 4 March 2005 can be accessed on its website, www.altonaenergy.com. This website is where items can be inspected under Rule 75 of the NEX Rules for Issuers, from 1 February 2019.