Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 912293 ISIN: US7785291078 Ticker-Symbol: RTL 
Stuttgart
12.02.20
10:51 Uhr
7,820 Euro
-0,030
-0,38 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
ROSTELECOM PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROSTELECOM PJSC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,790
7,980
11:23
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ROSTELECOM
ROSTELECOM PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ROSTELECOM PJSC ADR7,820-0,38 %
TELE2 AB B13,685-0,51 %