The "France's Superfast Access Development Programme" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyses France's superfast access rollout policy.

It details:

The current scheme (goals, regulatory measures, financial support), the technologies employed and how it applies across the country.

Superfast access Public Initiative Network (PIN) rollouts: management system, infrastructure operators, services provided.

A synthesis that enables readers to: Analyse the national programme's status with respect to set objectives, and to take stock of the latest developments; Have an operator's view of the French programme.



Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. The French model

2.1. France Trs Haut Dbit (2013-2022) scheme

2.2. Financial support model for superfast access networks in France

2.3. Technological choices

2.4. Regulatory measures

2.5. How is fibre being deployed across the country?

3. Spotlight on Public Initiative Networks (PIN)

3.1. The different ways Public Initiative Networks are managed

3.2. Calls for local expressions of interest

3.3. Infrastructure operators (IO) on PIN

3.4. Services offered on PIN

4. Scorecard and latest developments

4.1. Status of superfast access rollouts in France

4.2. Plan France Trs Haut Dbit supporting economic development

4.3. The French model's limitations

List of Tables and Figures

2. The French model

Map of FTTH rollouts carried out by private and public operators

3. Spotlight on Public Initiative Networks (PIN)

AMEL commitments made and invalidated in 2019

Infrastructure operators' footprint in France

4. Scorecard and latest developments

Coverage by technology

Status of combined FTTH rollouts has of H2 2019

Status of consumption of government-allocated funds

Job creation in France in 2019

Breakdown of jobs created by the France Trs Haut Dbit scheme

Number of broadband and superfast broadband subscriptions and annual net adds

Operators' estimated share of the fibre market as of Q2 2019

