Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PD8K ISIN: CA6900221087 Ticker-Symbol: MRG1 
Tradegate
12.02.20
12:06 Uhr
0,080 Euro
+0,005
+7,28 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OUTCROP GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OUTCROP GOLD CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,068
0,088
12:39
0,078
0,088
12:43
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
OUTCROP GOLD
OUTCROP GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OUTCROP GOLD CORP0,080+7,28 %