Construction of the $2.87 billion factory is scheduled to start in March and manufacturing activity should be launched in 2021.Chinese solar cell maker Tongwei has announced it is planning a 30 GW solar cell manufacturing facility near Chengdu, in Jintang County in the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan. The company said the factory will cost around RMB20 billion ($2.87 billion). Construction is slated to begin in March with production activity expected in 2021. The solar manufacturer did not reveal details of what sort of cells would be produced at the facility. Tongwei doubled its annual ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...