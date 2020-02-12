Rakuten Launches Rakuten Advertising as a Premier Destination for Brands to Discover Customers and Engage Audiences

Rakuten's latest move unifies its global media portfolio with its award-winning performance marketing technology and digital commerce data

SAN MATEO, California, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, brands, advertisers and agencies can now harness Rakuten's far-reaching media properties, consumer insights and award-winning performance marketing ecosystem with today's launch of Rakuten Advertising.

"Advertisers know their customers, but discovering new ones and building enduring connections with them is increasingly difficult in today's competitive consumer marketplace," said Amit Patel, CEO, Rakuten Americas. "By drawing on audiences, insights and the well-established performance marketing excellence of the Rakuten ecosystem, Rakuten Advertising will be an unmatchable partner for digital marketers aiming to surpass their business goals."

"Through the unification of Rakuten's performance and data businesses and our new collaboration with our media properties, advertisers and agencies can now go to one place to access a rich combination of audiences, media, content networks and consumer insights," said Nick Stamos, CEO, Rakuten Advertising. "Together, we create the right conditions to reach and engage new customers and sustain long-lasting loyalty."

The new company brings together Rakuten Marketing's expansive affiliate network, programmatic retargeting and prospecting technology with consumer insights from Rakuten Intelligence, and a unique set of global media properties so that brands can discover rich audiences and build enduring relationships including Rakuten TV, Rakuten Viber, Rakuten Viki and Rakuten France.

Marketers will also have access to one of the largest, most trusted global performance marketing networks in the industry, named "Best Affiliate Network" by the International Performance Marketing Awards (IPMAs) and, by mThink for the ninth year in a row. This network operates today in more than 200 countries and regions around the world. Rakuten Advertising's vast performance marketing network provides seamless access into new markets with relationships, technology and expertise to launch a program on the ground efficiently and expeditiously.

"Bringing together Rakuten's vast reach and engagement capabilities marks an important step forward in the marketing and advertising capabilities we can deliver to our clients and partners around the world," says Nick Stamos, CEO, Rakuten Advertising. "Over the years, we have continuously sought to find the best way to service our clients with unmatched results. This is yet another demonstration of our ongoing commitment and focus."

Rakuten Advertising provides advertising technology and consumer insights to the world's leading brands and retailers. Working with agencies and brands around the world, Rakuten Advertising unites technology, client strategy and consumer insights to deliver advertising experiences that drive increased brand awareness and marketing performance. With access to Rakuten's global audiences, media, content networks and consumer research, Rakuten Advertising creates the right conditions to reach new customers and sustain long-lasting loyalty. It is a division of Rakuten Inc. (4755:?TOKYO), one of the world's leading Internet service companies. The company is headquartered in San Mateo, CA, offices in?Australia,?Singapore, Brazil, France, Germany, Ukraine the?United Kingdom and throughout?the United States. Learn more at www.RakutenAdvertising.com.