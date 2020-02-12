Spanish researchers have unveiled a monolithic nano-structured perovskite silicon tandem device they claim can reduce optical losses by more than a third compared to planar perovskite cells of the same kind.Researchers at Spain's Charles III University of Madrid claim to have significantly reduced optical losses in a monolithic, nano-structured perovskite silicon tandem solar cell by using a new design. Such two-terminal tandem cell devices are said to offer high conversion efficiency, due to a large number of layers, but to also suffer significant optical losses because of the high number of ...

