WKN: A113GF ISIN: CA47009M4002 
Stuttgart
12.02.20
08:07 Uhr
0,140 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JAGUAR MINING INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JAGUAR MINING INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,140
0,154
12:26
0,135
0,154
10:14
ACCESSWIRE
12.02.2020 | 12:08
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jaguar Mining Inc.: Jaguar Intercepts High-Grade Gold Mineralization at Pilar Gold Mine; Resumes Growth Exploration Drilling at Pilar

Infill drilling results confirm model grades and thickness of main orebodies:

Orebody BF2: 10.64 g/t Au over 9.8m; Orebody BF: 9.88 g/t Au over 3.88m;
Orebody BA: 6.16 g/t Au over 10.00m

Over 18,000 metres of planned growth exploration drilling

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2020 / Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") (TSX:JAG) is pleased to announce results of its 2019 Infill diamond drilling campaign and the resumption of growth exploration drilling activities at its Pilar Mine Operation ("Pilar").

Infill Drilling completed in 2019 confirms expected modelled grade and thickness of the main and subsidiary Pilar Banded Iron Formation ("BIF") Orebodies which are the source of current production. This drilling is expected to support replacement of Mineral Reserves net of 2019 production depletion.

Definitions: ETW - estimated true width, g/t Au - grams per tonne gold, m - metres, grade (g/t Au) x thickness (m) = GM (gram - metres).

At Pilar, 26 infill drilling intersections have grade (g/t Au) x thickness (m) results > 25 gram metres (GM) with the best results from Orebody BF2, reporting 10.64 g/t Au over 9.8m, Orebody BF, reporting 9.88 g/t Au over 3.88m and Orebody BA reporting 6.16 g/t Au over 10.00m. (see Table 1, Figure 1 and Appendix 1 and 2). The 2019 infill drilling program completed 14,300 metres.

Geological mapping of development, especially at the lower levels of the mine has allowed a greater appreciation and understanding of the complex, structural fold geometries which are prominent features of the BIF hosted mineralization. Updated schematics derived from ongoing geological mapping activities and current structural interpretation are presented in Figure 2.

Contractor, Major Drilling, have mobilized an underground diamond rig dedicated to growth exploration at Pilar through 2020. This drilling (18,600 metres) will focus on further delineation of depth and lateral extensions to the currently exploited and known mineralized BIF packages (BF, BF2, BF3 and BA orebodies) as well as the more recently identified SW, Sao Jorge and Torre mineralization packages (see Press Release dated June 4, 2019). The location of targeted 2020 infill and growth exploration drilling (9,000 metres) is presented in Figure 3.

Vern Baker CEO, Jaguar Mining commented: "The positive infill drilling results reported today from Pilar follow the equally positive results recently reported for the Turmalina Mine (see press release dated January 28, 2020). Resumption of growth exploration is a key part of our plan to build long-term, sustainable mines with growth upside for increasing our resource base. Our Infill drilling activities are expected to continue replacing depleted reserves. Exploration drilling at Pilar will target extending our consistent production zones, which are centred on our BIF orebodies, as well as developing new resources in areas higher up in the mine. Sustaining our four-year reserve inventory continues to provide the foundation of our sustained production. I look forward to more positive results from this next phase of growth drilling at Pilar.

Jon Hill, Expert Advisor, Geology and Exploration, Jaguar Mining Management Committee commented: "this new phase of growth exploration drilling will continue to leverage our geological knowledge gathered from previous underground structural mapping, development and infill drilling completed in 2018 and 2019. The current drilling program will target further delineation and evaluation of the Pilar Mineralized Zones laterally from the existing mine infrastructure as well as down plunge extensions located below current mining levels. This strategy will target additional productivity via increased ounces per vertical metre and increase life of mine via depth extensions to mineralized zones."

Figure 1. 2019 Infill Drilling Results Pilar Mine - Intercepts with greater than 25 gram metres.

Table 1. 2019 Infill Drilling Results Pilar Mine - Intercepts with greater than 25 gram metres.

Summary of Significant Intersections, Drilling Program
Jaguar Mining Inc. - Pilar Mine

Hole ID

From
(m)

To
(m)

Down Hole Interval (m)

Estimated True Width (m)

Gold Grade (g/t Au)

GT
(GM)

Date (mm/dd/yyyy)

Orebody BA

PPL621

16.38

23.42

7.04

6.75

4.61

31.12

9/23/2019

PPL622

11.00

21.24

10.24

9.30

4.53

42.13

9/30/2019

PPL624

20.00

32.00

12.00

10.00

6.16

61.60

12/6/2019

Orebodies BF, BF2 and BF3

FSB745

0.00

11.60

11.60

11.30

4.11

46.44

6/3/2019

PPL547

178.65

186.90

8.25

7.70

7.65

58.91

6/3/2019

PPL551

198.15

204.20

6.05

5.20

6.25

32.50

7/1/2019

FSB810

0.00

6.70

6.70

3.33

9.74

32.43

12/6/2019

FSB847

18.80

29.40

10.60

6.50

7.11

46.22

1/3/2020

PPL583

17.60

21.80

4.20

3.88

9.88

38.33

1/4/2020

PPL553

159.00

219.00

60.00

9.56

5.39

51.53

8/9/2019

PPL604

164.00

181.00

17.00

3.50

15.97

55.90

6/3/2019

FSB700

12.60

18.85

6.25

6.17

8.38

51.70

6/3/2019

FSB724

0.00

13.60

13.60

5.59

4.68

26.16

6/3/2019

FSB742

2.85

12.50

9.65

8.99

3.10

27.87

6/27/2019

FSB763

0.00

11.50

11.50

9.65

3.32

32.04

6/27/2019

PPL550

162.45

186.25

23.80

4.50

7.75

34.88

6/27/2019

PPL551

162.15

194.15

32.00

4.60

8.61

39.61

7/1/2019

PPL606

145.50

158.80

13.30

12.80

1.95

24.96

7/1/2019

PPL606

176.05

181.40

5.35

5.25

6.85

35.96

8/28/2019

PPL613

58.00

73.00

15.00

14.65

1.99

29.15

8/28/2019

FSB807

0.00

10.08

10.08

9.80

10.64

104.27

12/6/2019

FSB808

1.95

13.40

11.45

8.25

4.27

35.23

12/6/2019

PPL604

87.80

120.10

32.30

5.31

6.26

33.24

6/3/2019

PPL602

69.40

76.00

6.60

6.20

6.96

43.15

6/3/2019

PPL616A

36.00

48.90

12.90

12.30

3.00

36.90

8/28/2019

PPL558

137.00

142.00

5.00

4.50

7.70

34.65

11/4/2019

Orebody LPA

PPL547

201.90

206.45

4.55

4.30

9.13

39.26

6/3/2019

PPL552

195.00

206.00

11.00

10.57

4.18

44.18

9/30/2019

FSB848

0.00

2.30

2.30

1.90

23.93

45.47

1/3/2020

Orebody SW

FSB766

19.45

29.40

9.95

9.30

4.36

40.55

6/27/2019


Figure 2. Pilar Mine - Schematic Plan showing the relative geological setting and location of Pilar Orebodies BA, BF, BFII, BFIII, Torre, SW and Sao Jorge.

Figure 3. Location of planned 2020 Infill and Growth Exploration Drilling at Pilar Mine.

Table 2. Meterage of 2020 Infill and Growth Exploration Drilling Pilar Mine.

Qualified Person

Scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, BSc (Hons) (Economic Geology - UCT), FAUSIMM, Senior Expert Advisor Geology and Exploration to the Jaguar Mining Management Committee, who is also an employee of Jaguar Mining Inc., and is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control

Jaguar continues to use a quality-control program that includes insertion of blanks and commercial standards in order to ensure best practice in sampling and analysis.

HQ, NQ, and BQ size drill core is sawn in half with a diamond saw. Samples are selected for analysis in standard intervals according to geological characteristics such as lithology and hydrothermal alteration. All diamond drill hole collars are accurately surveyed using a Total Station instrument and down-hole deviations are surveyed using a non-magnetic north seeking Reflex GyroTM

Mean grades are calculated using a variable lower grade cut-off (generally 0.5g/t Au). No upper gold grade cut has been applied to the data. However, the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed during future resource work.

Half of the sawed sample is forwarded to the analytical laboratory for analysis while the remaining half of the core is stored in a secure location. The drill core samples from growth exploration drillholes are transported in securely sealed bags and sent for physical preparation to the independent ALS Brazil (subsidiary of ALS Global) laboratory located in Vespasiano, Minas Gerais, Brazil.The analysis is conducted at ALS Global's respective facilities (fire assay are conducted by ALS Global in Lima, Peru, and multi-elementary analysis are conducted by ALS Global in Vancouver, Canada). ALS has accreditation in a global management system that meets all requirements of international standards ISO/IEC 17025:2005 and ISO 9001:2015. All major ALS geochemistry analytical laboratories are accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2005 for specific analytical procedures.

The infill drilling results presented on this news release are from drill holes completed by both Major Drilling on contract and Jaguar Mining Inc's own drilling machines. The infill samples are transported for physical preparation and analysis in securely sealed bags to the Jaguar in-house laboratory located at the Roça Grande Mine, Caeté, Minas Gerais.

For a complete description of Jaguar's sample preparation, analytical methods and QA/QC procedures, please refer to the "Technical Report on the Roça Grande and Pilar Operations, Minas Gerais State, Brazil", a copy of which is available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

The Iron Quadrangle

The Iron Quadrangle has been an area of mineral exploration dating back to the 16th century. The discovery in 1699-1701 of gold contaminated with iron and platinum-group metals in the southeastern corner of the Iron Quadrangle gave rise to the name of the town Ouro Preto (Black Gold). The Iron Quadrangle contains world-class multi-million-ounce gold deposits such as Morro Velho, Cuiabá, and São Bento. Jaguar holds the second largest gold land position of a gold producer in the Iron Quadrangle with just over 25,000 hectares.

About Jaguar Mining Inc.

Jaguar Mining Inc. is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development, and exploration company operating in Brazil with three gold mining complexes and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential from mineral claims covering an area of approximately 64,000 hectares. The Company's principal operating assets are located in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt in the state of Minas Gerais and include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Mining Complex (Pilar and Roça Grande Mines, and Caeté Plant). The Company also owns the Paciência Gold Mine Complex, which has been on care and maintenance since 2012. The Roça Grande Mine has been on temporary care and maintenance since April 2018. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.jaguarmining.com.

For further information, please contact:

Vern Baker
Chief Executive Officer
Jaguar Mining Inc.
vbaker@jaguarmining.com
+55 (31) 3232-7101

Hashim Ahmed
Chief Financial Officer
Jaguar Mining Inc.
hashim.ahmed@jaguarmining.com
416-847-1854

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. All of the forward-looking information set forth in this news release is qualified by the cautionary statements below and those made in our other filings with the securities regulators in Canada. Forward-looking information contained in forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "are expected", "is forecast", "is targeted," "approximately," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "continue," "estimate," "believe," or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might," or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, may be considered to be or include forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and the dates of technical reports, as applicable. This news release contains forward-looking information regarding potential and, among other things, expected future mineral resources, potential mineral production opportunities, geological and mineral exploration statistics, ore grades, current and expected future assay results, and definition/delineation/exploration drilling at the Pilar Gold Mine and the Turmalina Gold Mine in Brazil, as well as forward-looking information regarding costs of production, capital expenditures, costs and timing of the development of projects and new deposits, success of exploration, development and mining activities, capital requirements, project studies, mine life extensions, and continuous improvement initiatives. The Company has made numerous assumptions with respect to forward-looking information contained herein, including, among other things, assumptions about the estimated timeline and for the development of the drill program at the Pilar Gold Mine (and its expanded exploration footprint) and the Turmalina Gold Mine; its mineral properties; the supply and demand for, and the level and volatility of the price of, gold; the accuracy of reserve and resource estimates and the assumptions on which the reserve and resource estimates are based; the receipt of necessary permits; market competition; ongoing relations with employees and impacted communities; and political and legal developments in any jurisdiction in which the Company operates being consistent with its current expectations including, without limitation, the impact of any potential power rationing, tailings facility regulation, exploration and mine operating licenses and permits being obtained and renewed and/or there being adverse amendments to mining or other laws in Brazil and any changes to general business and economic conditions. Forward-looking information involves a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including among others: the risk of Jaguar not meeting its plans regarding its operations and financial performance; uncertainties with respect to the price of gold, labor disruptions, mechanical failures, increase in costs, environmental compliance and change in environmental legislation and regulation, weather delays and increased costs or production delays due to natural disasters, power disruptions, procurement and delivery of parts and supplies to the operations; uncertainties inherent to capital markets in general (including the sometimes volatile valuation of securities and an uncertain ability to raise new capital) and other risks inherent to the gold exploration, development and production industry, which, if incorrect, may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described herein. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of gold exploration, development, mining and production, including without limitation environmental hazards, tailings dam failures, industrial accidents and workplace safety problems, unusual or unexpected geological formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding, chemical spills, and gold bullion thefts and losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance, or the inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks). Although we have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Appendix 1

2019 Infill Drilling Results Pilar Mine.

Summary of Significant Intersections, Drilling Program
Jaguar Mining Inc. - Pilar Mine

Hole ID

From
(m)

To
(m)

Down Hole Interval (m)

Estimated True Width (m)

Gold Grade (g/t Au)

GT
(ETW)

Date (mm/dd/yyyy)

Orebody BA

PPL621

6.02

8.60

2.58

2.40

2.89

6.94

9/23/2019

PPL621

16.38

23.42

7.04

6.75

4.61

31.12

9/23/2019

PPL622

11.00

21.24

10.24

9.30

4.53

42.13

9/30/2019

PPL623

16.00

19.55

3.55

3.40

7.15

24.31

11/4/2019

PPL623

21.47

26.95

5.48

2.63

2.85

7.50

11/4/2019

PPL624

20.00

32.00

12.00

10.00

6.16

61.60

12/6/2019

Including

20.00

24.23

4.23

3.53

13.48

47.51

12/6/2019

PPL583

54.40

58.90

4.50

2.70

6.66

17.98

1/4/2020

Orebodies BF, BFII and BFIII

FSB740

3.50

5.85

2.35

1.33

3.58

4.76

6/3/2019

FSB740

14.25

16.25

2.00

1.06

1.21

1.28

6/3/2019

FSB741

0.95

3.70

2.75

1.54

1.31

2.02

6/3/2019

FSB745

0.00

11.60

11.60

11.30

4.11

46.44

6/3/2019

FSB756

11.90

16.10

4.20

4.00

1.85

7.40

6/3/2019

FSB789

7.85

11.15

3.30

3.30

1.05

3.47

7/1/2019

PPL547

178.65

186.90

8.25

7.70

7.65

58.91

6/3/2019

PPL547

222.80

226.00

3.20

3.04

7.14

21.71

6/3/2019

PPL549

192.00

195.00

3.00

2.77

2.87

7.95

7/23/2019

PPL550

187.00

204.35

17.35

4.60

4.22

19.41

6/27/2019

PPL551

198.15

204.20

6.05

5.20

6.25

32.50

7/1/2019

PPL552

172.00

193.00

21.00

5.45

3.83

20.87

9/30/2019

PPL552

212.00

217.50

5.50

5.10

2.79

14.23

9/30/2019

PPL554

187.65

204.68

17.03

3.50

4.34

15.19

9/23/2019

PPL554

221.82

229.60

7.78

7.60

3.10

23.56

9/23/2019

FSB697A

0.00

6.60

6.60

3.87

1.13

4.37

11/4/2019

FSB759

2.10

6.55

4.45

3.00

6.16

18.48

11/4/2019

FSB748

6.80

13.80

7.00

2.00

1.83

3.66

11/4/2019

FSB697

0.00

5.70

5.70

3.40

1.99

6.77

11/4/2019

FSB739

0.00

7.55

7.55

1.90

8.11

15.41

11/4/2019

PPL557

186.00

193.00

7.00

1.10

2.35

2.59

12/6/2019

PPL557

217.00

238.00

21.00

3.78

2.88

10.89

12/6/2019

FSB810

0.00

6.70

6.70

3.33

9.74

32.43

12/6/2019

FSB810

9.45

13.70

4.25

2.16

4.02

8.68

12/6/2019

FSB810

19.70

39.10

19.40

9.64

1.59

15.33

12/6/2019

FSB778

1.00

5.30

4.30

3.80

3.11

11.82

1/2/2020

FSB803

0.00

6.80

6.80

4.55

3.53

16.06

1/2/2020

PPL556

197.30

198.50

1.20

0.45

7.38

3.32

1/2/2020

PPL556

237.40

242.45

5.05

1.72

4.71

8.10

1/2/2020

FSB847

8.30

16.80

8.50

3.25

3.65

11.86

1/3/2020

FSB847

18.80

29.40

10.60

6.50

7.11

46.22

1/3/2020

Including

25.30

29.40

4.10

2.51

10.20

25.65

1/3/2020

FSB848

15.85

26.50

10.65

3.97

3.26

12.94

1/3/2020

PPL593

15.00

16.70

1.70

1.45

4.79

6.95

1/3/2020

PPL583

0.00

9.00

9.00

8.44

1.42

11.98

1/4/2020

PPL583

17.60

21.80

4.20

3.88

9.88

38.33

1/4/2020

PPL594

16.60

20.10

3.50

3.00

2.65

7.95

1/4/2020

PPL594

28.90

31.80

2.90

2.48

1.92

4.76

1/4/2020

PPL650

206.60

212.00

5.40

1.45

2.40

3.48

1/2/2020

PPL553

159.00

219.00

60.00

9.56

5.39

51.53

8/28/2019

PPL604

164.00

181.00

17.00

3.50

15.97

55.90

6/3/2019

FSB700

1.45

4.00

2.55

2.50

2.04

5.10

6/3/2019

FSB700

12.60

18.85

6.25

6.17

8.38

51.70

6/3/2019

FSB703

17.75

20.05

2.30

2.20

5.96

13.11

6/27/2019

FSB724

0.00

13.60

13.60

5.59

4.68

26.16

6/3/2019

FSB724

27.70

34.00

6.30

2.72

2.06

5.60

6/3/2019

FSB725

0.00

7.25

7.25

2.58

2.18

5.62

6/3/2019

FSB742

2.85

6.40

3.55

3.20

2.78

8.90

6/27/2019

FSB742

2.85

12.50

9.65

8.99

3.10

27.87

6/27/2019

FSB750

1.10

9.20

8.10

7.99

1.69

13.50

6/3/2019

FSB750

12.70

14.90

2.20

2.15

2.31

4.97

6/3/2019

FSB751

7.60

12.50

4.90

3.22

6.29

20.25

6/3/2019

FSB752

1.65

5.95

4.30

2.59

2.95

7.64

6/3/2019

FSB752

20.80

24.20

3.40

1.98

8.64

17.11

6/3/2019

FSB754

0.00

4.40

4.40

4.20

2.46

10.33

6/27/2019

FSB755

0.95

4.40

3.45

3.38

1.83

6.19

6/27/2019

FSB763

0.00

11.50

11.50

9.65

3.32

32.04

6/27/2019

FSB765

0.00

5.40

5.40

2.17

1.36

2.95

6/3/2019

FSB765

16.55

21.80

5.25

2.80

1.71

4.79

6/3/2019

PPL547

135.70

147.75

12.05

11.25

1.06

11.93

6/3/2019

PPL549

117.00

119.00

2.00

1.83

2.02

3.70

6/27/2019

PPL549

147.35

152.00

4.65

4.15

1.74

7.22

6/27/2019

PPL549

164.00

190.00

26.00

3.00

6.78

20.34

7/23/2019

PPL550

162.45

186.25

23.80

4.50

7.75

34.88

6/27/2019

PPL551

111.08

118.00

6.92

6.00

1.42

8.52

7/1/2019

PPL551

162.15

194.15

32.00

4.60

8.61

39.61

7/1/2019

PPL553

135.07

139.53

4.46

4.20

3.53

14.83

8/28/2019

PPL553

145.44

154.00

8.56

8.00

1.14

9.12

8/28/2019

PPL554

173.65

184.10

10.45

3.16

4.14

13.08

9/23/2019

PPL602

119.40

123.45

4.05

3.89

1.76

6.85

6/3/2019

PPL604

151.08

153.00

1.92

1.80

3.06

5.51

6/3/2019

PPL606

102.50

124.90

22.40

3.50

2.80

9.80

7/1/2019

PPL606

145.50

158.80

13.30

12.80

1.95

24.96

7/1/2019

PPL606

176.05

181.40

5.35

5.25

6.85

35.96

8/28/2019

PPL612

63.10

67.00

3.90

3.75

1.10

4.13

8/1/2019

PPL612

86.45

88.00

1.55

1.50

1.74

2.61

8/1/2019

PPL613

58.00

73.00

15.00

14.65

1.99

29.15

8/28/2019

PPL614

64.00

67.00

3.00

2.90

1.23

3.57

6/27/2019

PPL615

87.20

91.10

3.90

3.79

4.87

18.46

7/1/2019

PPL555

128.45

145.05

16.60

2.68

7.99

21.41

11/4/2019

FSB697A

11.10

17.10

6.00

3.55

5.11

18.14

11/4/2019

FSB729

22.10

30.00

7.90

2.50

8.62

21.55

11/4/2019

FSB772

15.10

19.10

4.00

1.82

1.89

3.44

11/4/2019

FSB775

10.30

13.25

2.95

1.24

5.17

6.41

11/4/2019

FSB776

0.00

7.10

7.10

1.20

3.97

4.76

11/4/2019

PPL555A

131.40

142.82

11.42

3.65

2.46

8.98

11/4/2019

PPL555A

149.00

158.14

9.14

2.60

3.07

7.98

11/4/2019

PPL555A

162.82

186.00

23.18

3.90

1.90

7.41

11/4/2019

PPL555A

192.00

198.00

6.00

2.02

2.36

4.77

11/4/2019

PPL555A

200.00

211.00

11.00

3.78

5.56

21.02

11/4/2019

FSB800

4.70

8.00

3.30

1.20

7.22

8.66

12/6/2019

FSB800

14.45

21.30

6.85

1.90

8.47

16.09

12/6/2019

FSB807

0.00

10.08

10.08

9.80

10.64

104.27

12/6/2019

Including

4.00

8.23

4.23

4.11

19.98

82.18

12/6/2019

FSB808

1.95

13.40

11.45

8.25

4.27

35.23

12/6/2019

Including

8.80

12.40

3.60

2.59

8.94

23.20

12/6/2019

FSB809

4.80

8.80

4.00

1.57

1.10

1.73

12/6/2019

FSB809

13.40

16.40

3.00

1.02

2.18

2.22

12/6/2019

FSB809

22.35

28.35

6.00

2.04

10.28

20.97

12/6/2019

FSB809

37.35

42.80

5.45

1.90

1.66

3.15

12/6/2019

FSB811

0.00

4.63

4.63

3.29

3.75

12.34

12/6/2019

PPL604

87.80

120.10

32.30

5.31

6.26

33.24

6/3/2019

FSB711

5.75

8.35

2.60

2.55

6.96

17.75

6/3/2019

PPL527

141.25

143.75

2.50

2.33

1.16

2.70

6/3/2019

PPL602

69.40

76.00

6.60

6.20

6.96

43.15

6/3/2019

PPL602

84.00

87.00

3.00

2.90

3.99

11.57

6/3/2019

PPL614

44.80

62.40

17.60

4.50

4.62

20.79

6/27/2019

PPL615

42.07

46.00

3.93

3.70

3.81

14.10

7/1/2019

PPL616A

36.00

48.90

12.90

12.30

3.00

36.90

8/28/2019

PPL617

47.15

49.00

1.85

1.75

2.27

3.97

9/30/2019

FSB729

2.75

5.40

2.65

2.40

7.76

18.62

11/4/2019

PPL558

137.00

142.00

5.00

4.50

7.70

34.65

11/4/2019

PPL558

145.10

148.00

2.90

2.60

6.60

17.16

11/4/2019

FSB801

10.20

13.20

3.00

2.50

4.75

11.88

12/6/2019

FSB801

14.20

19.95

5.75

3.15

4.68

14.74

12/6/2019

FSB802

0.00

12.10

12.10

2.15

3.70

7.96

12/6/2019

PPL650

22.00

24.00

2.00

1.71

13.68

23.39

1/2/2020

PPL618

44.00

49.00

5.00

4.45

3.89

17.31

11/4/2019

FSB773

5.15

7.73

2.58

0.66

2.55

1.68

11/4/2019

FSB773

16.75

22.75

6.00

1.16

1.55

1.80

11/4/2019

PPL619

42.00

49.00

7.00

6.45

2.16

13.93

12/6/2019

PPL547

111.65

113.55

1.90

1.80

1.96

3.53

6/3/2019

PPL547

124.75

127.05

2.30

2.23

2.43

5.42

6/3/2019

Orebody LPA

PPL549

197.35

201.50

4.15

3.73

1.06

3.95

7/23/2019

PPL547

201.90

206.45

4.55

4.30

9.13

39.26

6/3/2019

PPL549

205.50

215.00

9.50

8.50

1.49

12.67

7/23/2019

PPL552

195.00

206.00

11.00

10.57

4.18

44.18

9/30/2019

PPL554

207.85

212.42

4.57

4.50

1.38

6.21

9/23/2019

FSB847

0.00

2.20

2.20

1.55

13.76

21.33

1/3/2020

FSB848

0.00

2.30

2.30

1.90

23.93

45.47

1/3/2020

PPL593

6.31

10.90

4.59

3.95

3.88

15.33

1/3/2020

Orebody LFW

FSB782

5.65

8.45

2.80

1.93

1.62

3.13

6/3/2019

PPL604

43.00

46.00

3.00

2.88

1.75

5.04

6/3/2019

PPL604

65.00

73.00

8.00

7.69

1.21

9.30

6/3/2019

PPL614

18.15

21.00

2.85

2.80

5.13

14.36

6/27/2019

PPL558

66.00

74.00

8.00

7.20

1.98

14.26

11/4/2019

PPL619

13.00

15.00

2.00

1.85

10.34

19.13

12/6/2019

FSB813

30.75

34.60

3.85

2.39

1.40

3.35

1/2/2020

Orebody SW

FSB766

19.45

29.40

9.95

9.30

4.36

40.55

6/27/2019

FSB769

1.00

4.00

3.00

2.20

2.03

4.47

6/27/2019

FSB769

10.00

14.00

4.00

3.06

0.84

2.57

6/27/2019

FSB770

0.70

1.65

0.95

0.90

1.60

1.44

7/1/2019

FSB771

8.05

12.00

3.95

3.80

3.31

12.58

6/3/2019

FSB774

0.00

3.05

3.05

1.70

2.80

4.76

6/3/2019

FSB774A

0.00

3.65

3.65

1.48

4.54

6.72

6/3/2019

FSB774A

6.20

11.00

4.80

1.73

5.84

10.10

6/3/2019

FSB785

2.20

8.40

6.20

2.38

2.53

6.02

6/27/2019

FSB787

41.05

44.45

3.40

3.30

3.15

10.40

6/27/2019

FSB812

4.90

7.90

3.00

2.40

4.88

11.71

1/2/2020

FSB812

21.00

24.90

3.90

3.05

2.65

8.08

1/2/2020

Orebody TORRE

PPL621

61.30

66.92

5.62

5.35

2.55

13.64

9/23/2019

PPL622

77.00

91.95

14.95

3.50

5.22

18.27

9/30/2019

PPL583

114.15

117.95

3.80

3.50

4.76

16.66

1/4/2020

NO IMPACT

FSB696

No significant impacts

6/3/2019

FSB737

No significant impacts

8/28/2019

FSB738

No significant impacts

8/28/2019

FSB753

No significant impacts

6/27/2019

FSB784

No significant impacts

6/3/2019

FSB784A

No significant impacts

6/3/2019

FSB786

No significant impacts

7/1/2019

FSB788

No significant impacts

6/27/2019

FSB790

No significant impacts

7/1/2019

FSB791

No significant impacts

7/1/2019

PPL620

No significant impacts

9/23/2019

FSB744

No significant impacts

11/4/2019

FSB730

No significant impacts

11/4/2019

FSB743

No significant impacts

11/4/2019

PPL620A

No significant impacts

12/6/2019

PPL532

No significant impacts

1/2/2020

FSB815

No significant impacts

1/3/2020


Appendix 2

Drill Hole location data for holes reported in this Press-Release - Pilar Mine.

Hole ID

Easting (m)

Northing (m)

Elevation (m)

Total Depth (m)

Collar Azimuth (°)

Collar Dip (°)

Orebody

Drilling Company

FSB696

662718.62

7788570.17

60.20

35.25

329.82

-0.76

BF

Jaguar

FSB700

662712.26

7788549.49

60.01

25.15

94.66

2.32

BFII

Jaguar

FSB703

662717.56

7788550.62

81.23

20.05

88.82

-1.23

BF

Jaguar

FSB711

662699.03

7788529.53

59.74

12.05

274.60

0.24

BFIII

Jaguar

FSB724

662703.51

7788488.92

102.05

34.85

158.09

-27.67

BFII

Jaguar

FSB725

662697.67

7788479.37

101.48

26.20

169.01

-35.11

BFII

Jaguar

FSB740

662777.15

7788451.90

84.81

25.30

0.41

-0.92

BF

Jaguar

FSB741

662762.81

7788450.70

84.22

25.20

180.00

0.57

BF

Jaguar

FSB742

662762.05

7788456.76

84.16

20.45

358.49

0.00

BFII

Jaguar

FSB745

662734.61

7788490.41

82.51

20.85

270.81

-1.08

BF

Jaguar

FSB750

662715.22

7788595.26

82.11

35.05

271.31

0.75

BFII

Jaguar

FSB751

662715.91

7788596.61

82.12

30.50

328.67

3.59

BFII

Jaguar

FSB752

662717.91

7788597.25

82.15

41.25

18.28

-1.00

BFII

Jaguar

FSB753

662720.47

7788567.22

81.26

8.45

315.00

1.16

BFII

Jaguar

FSB754

662713.81

7788552.62

81.19

5.00

319.40

0.00

BFII

Jaguar

FSB755

662705.01

7788540.18

81.05

5.25

319.89

1.43

BFII

Jaguar

FSB756

662717.42

7788589.07

81.68

26.25

129.89

0.38

BF

Jaguar

FSB763

662711.00

7788482.15

24.48

28.60

88.37

1.77

BFII

Jaguar

FSB765

662721.54

7788567.50

80.65

30.00

327.73

-29.98

BFII

Jaguar

FSB766

662624.13

7788534.13

-13.79

87.50

271.81

-2.32

SW

Jaguar

FSB769

662624.51

7788550.01

-11.23

57.75

269.48

0.65

SW

Jaguar

FSB770

662628.22

7788566.06

-9.03

63.55

301.04

-1.49

SW

Jaguar

FSB771

662633.27

7788564.09

-8.87

15.55

98.73

-0.04

SW

Jaguar

FSB774

662645.54

7788573.59

-6.06

3.05

178.18

0.91

SW

Jaguar

FSB774A

662645.31

7788573.59

-6.17

14.25

178.11

-4.00

SW

Jaguar

FSB782

662658.17

7788569.11

-3.95

16.60

52.59

-44.46

LFW

Jaguar

FSB784

662658.87

7788565.59

-3.68

8.10

199.65

-45.73

SW

Jaguar

FSB784A

662660.33

7788571.86

-4.25

15.50

187.84

-44.04

SW

Jaguar

FSB785

662656.15

7788568.94

-3.57

20.15

354.29

-44.86

SW

Jaguar

FSB786

662621.82

7788472.76

-22.81

92.20

268.34

1.28

SW

Jaguar

FSB787

662623.59

7788515.86

-16.43

46.70

269.74

-0.43

SW

Jaguar

FSB788

662622.89

7788495.35

-19.58

5.30

270.80

-3.18

SW

Jaguar

FSB789

662709.42

7788545.36

196.14

32.15

89.15

-0.14

BF

Jaguar

FSB790

662709.04

7788546.36

196.28

26.55

59.94

1.29

BF

Jaguar

FSB791

662708.71

7788546.97

196.23

32.35

34.48

0.10

BF

Jaguar

PPL527

662602.63

7788350.52

32.24

257.75

64.30

-27.47

BFIII?

Jaguar

PPL547

662602.67

7788350.50

33.04

241.20

65.24

-3.68

BF - BFII- LPA

Jaguar

PPL549

662602.67

7788350.32

32.87

260.50

66.74

-10.71

BF - BFII- LPA

Jaguar

PPL550

662602.67

7788350.35

32.89

242.65

66.84

-6.99

BF - BFII

Jaguar

PPL551

662602.61

7788350.10

32.73

234.95

67.33

-9.47

BF - BFII

Jaguar

PPL552

662602.65

7788349.90

32.94

230.55

72.00

-7.84

BF - LPA

Jaguar

PPL553

662602.61

7788349.70

32.73

245.05

76.43

-20.29

BF - BFII

Jaguar

PPL602

662606.29

7788407.71

24.41

215.15

72.20

-21.20

BFII- BFIII

Jaguar

PPL604

662607.66

7788407.41

24.50

215.45

78.00

-8.84

BF - BFII - BFIII

Jaguar

PPL606

662607.67

7788407.29

24.36

222.30

79.90

-13.45

BFII

Jaguar

PPL612

662658.21

7788490.27

10.73

161.45

73.24

-2.42

BFII

Jaguar

PPL613

662658.23

7788489.73

10.75

172.50

88.59

-2.02

BFII

Jaguar

PPL614

662658.19

7788489.23

10.77

173.10

105.42

-1.41

BFII - BFIII

Jaguar

PPL615

662658.06

7788489.73

10.38

186.85

90.20

-18.58

BFII - BFIII

Jaguar

PPL616A

662658.18

7788490.12

10.49

192.95

75.67

-14.29

BFIII

Jaguar

PPL617

662657.96

7788490.16

9.74

181.15

79.94

-22.68

BFIII

Jaguar

PPL622

662754.50

7788541.44

263.64

200.20

117.00

-2.52

BA - TORRE

Jaguar

PPL555

662602.60

7788350.03

32.74

146.55

71.08

-18.24

BFII

Jaguar

FSB697A

662740.50

7788479.56

102.89

20.10

183.57

-46.47

BFII - BFIII

Jaguar

FSB729

662692.73

7788502.03

45.43

46.55

60.29

-2.39

BFII - BFIII

Jaguar

FSB744

662625.74

7788429.70

-28.28

15.80

89.62

-1.76

-

Jaguar

FSB759

662757.54

7788466.58

103.70

20.15

180.58

-39.04

BF

Jaguar

FSB748

662767.82

7788482.41

104.43

44.00

124.50

1.65

BF

Jaguar

FSB730

662692.62

7788502.28

45.44

51.10

58.77

-1.46

BFIII

Jaguar

FSB743

662626.68

7788444.79

-25.98

15.70

90.13

-0.72

-

Jaguar

PPL618

662657.73

7788489.46

9.78

181.10

93.35

-25.03

BFIII?

Jaguar

FSB697

662740.51

7788479.55

102.87

18.45

184.13

-46.31

BF

Jaguar

FSB739

662746.24

7788473.78

104.30

25.95

159.36

0.80

BF

Jaguar

PPL558

662602.64

7788350.45

32.56

174.15

61.23

-19.75

BFIII - LFW

Jaguar

FSB772

662709.15

7788431.59

45.13

26.10

206.48

0.02

BFII

Jaguar

FSB773

662704.82

7788431.75

44.81

26.15

229.66

-1.71

BFIII?

Jaguar

FSB775

662724.71

7788434.46

45.66

30.95

179.75

-1.72

BFII

Jaguar

FSB776

662740.17

7788440.86

46.02

30.90

177.33

-0.69

BFII

Jaguar

PPL623

662754.52

7788541.04

263.58

155.05

125.67

-3.85

BA

Jaguar

PPL555A

662602.49

7788349.92

32.82

253.30

71.08

-18.24

BFII

Jaguar

PPL557

662602.42

7788349.45

32.73

246.50

81.87

-17.47

BF

Jaguar

PPL619

662657.89

7788490.39

9.75

215.10

71.68

-19.53

BFIII - LFW

Jaguar

PPL620A

662608.15

7788406.69

24.33

99.05

79.13

-13.40

BFIII

Jaguar

PPL624

662754.52

7788540.92

263.30

176.15

127.93

-14.00

BA

Jaguar

FSB800

662704.69

7788460.19

44.74

30.70

89.43

-0.20

BFIII

Jaguar

FSB801

662700.16

7788460.50

44.76

30.05

278.88

0.68

BFIII

Jaguar

FSB802

662693.01

7788476.47

45.14

36.65

270.54

-1.24

BFIII

Jaguar

FSB807

662681.79

7788505.22

102.52

30.30

214.44

30.11

BFII

Jaguar

FSB808

662700.15

7788500.13

103.61

31.95

202.72

30.99

BFII

Jaguar

FSB809

662700.92

7788499.69

102.26

48.30

169.18

-17.97

BFII

Jaguar

FSB810

662719.45

7788487.60

102.44

40.95

149.88

-17.53

BF

Jaguar

FSB811

662713.86

7788493.11

104.13

25.75

148.32

34.55

BFII

Jaguar

FSB778

662769.64

7788426.50

47.41

25.40

179.25

-0.50

BF

Jaguar

FSB803

662772.38

7788425.90

47.41

33.70

180.84

-1.79

BF

Jaguar

PPL532

662852.65

7788513.69

289.16

132.80

271.76

23.40

TORRE

Jaguar

PPL556

662602.48

7788349.33

32.71

248.45

84.59

-20.21

BF

Jaguar

FSB812

662635.47

7788814.31

216.13

45.90

343.26

10.08

SW

Jaguar

FSB813

662635.67

7788813.45

216.01

60.35

186.61

10.80

LFW?

Jaguar

PPL650

662657.74

7788488.86

9.81

250.55

106.52

-24.62

BF - BFIII

Jaguar

FSB815

662746.66

7788568.80

26.43

30.60

90.67

-0.71

BFII

Jaguar

FSB847

662784.17

7788444.20

47.21

50.00

182.77

-19.02

LPA - BF

Jaguar

FSB848

662783.24

7788444.62

47.13

26.50

210.14

-20.46

LPA - BF

Jaguar

PPL593

662767.53

7788470.69

103.72

254.45

95.20

-31.83

LPA - BF

Major

PPL583

662767.78

7788470.65

105.53

200.70

95.79

19.48

BF - Torre

Major

PPL594

662767.28

7788470.23

103.68

251.90

107.79

-30.66

BF

Major

SOURCE: Jaguar Mining Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/576071/Jaguar-Intercepts-High-Grade-Gold-Mineralization-at-Pilar-Gold-Mine-Resumes-Growth-Exploration-Drilling-at-Pilar

