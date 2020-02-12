TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Director Declaration 12-Feb-2020 / 11:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. According to LR 9.6.11 and LR 9.6.13 TUI AG (the "Company") announces the following director appointments as of 11 February 2020: 1) Ms Ingrid-Helen Arnold has been appointed as a new member of the Company's Supervisory Board. Ms Arnold is currently also a member of the Supervisory Board of Heineken N.V. 2) Ms María Garaña Corces has been appointed as a new member of the Company's Supervisory Board. Ms Garaña Corces is currently also a member of the Board of Directors of Alantra Partners S.A. and Liberbank S.A. She was a member of the Board of Directors of DIA S.A. and Euler Hermes S.A. No further details remain to be disclosed as required under LR 9.6.13. ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Category Code: RDN TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 46212 EQS News ID: 973605 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 12, 2020 05:43 ET (10:43 GMT)