AIM ImmunoTech Inc: AIM ImmunoTech's CEO to Appear Live Today on FOX Business Network's The Claman Countdown and Cheddar's Opening Bell to Discuss the Potential Role of Ampligen(R) for Use Against the Wuhan 2019 Novel Coronavirus

OCALA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2020 / AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American:AIM), an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat immune disorders, viral diseases and multiple types of cancers, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Thomas K. Equels, will appear live today as a guest on FOX Business Network's The Claman Coutdown and Cheddar's Opening Bell.

Mr. Equels is scheduled to appear on Cheddar's Opening Bell with hosts Hope King and Nora Ali at 10:20 AM ET. Mr. Equels will also appear on The Claman Countdown on the FOX Business Network with host Liz Claman between 3 PM and 4 PM ET.

Mr. Equels plans to discuss the therapeutic potential of Ampligen as both an early-onset treatment for and prophylaxis against the Wuhan coronavirus that has so far infected approximately 40,000 people and is now responsible for more deaths than the original highly pathogenic human coronavirus (SARS). Due to Ampligen's unique immune stimulation capabilities based on peer reviewed and published animal and human studies on influenza, a vaccine created by combining Ampligen and inactivated Wuhan coronavirus could potentially protect against other forms of coronavirus and future mutations of the Wuhan coronavirus.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, including the deadly Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). After a 2002 SARS outbreak in the Guangdong province of southern China caused more than 8,000 cases and more than 800 deaths, the United States' National Institutes of Health contracted studies to evaluate potential treatments for SARS. Ampligen achieved a 100% survival rate - as compared to 100% mortality - at clinically achievable human dosage levels in SARS animal experiments.

Ampligen has generated a generally well-tolerated safety profile based on approximately 100,000 IV doses in human clinical trials to date, as well as Phase 1 safety studies in intraperitoneal (IP) and intranasal (IN) administration.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat immune disorders, viral diseases and multiple types of cancers. AIM's flagship products include the Argentina-approved drug rintatolimod (trade names Ampligen® or Rintamod®) and the FDA-approved drug Alferon N Injection®. Based on results of published, peer-reviewed pre-clinical studies and clinical trials, AIM believes that Ampligen® may have broad-spectrum anti-viral and anti-cancer properties. Clinical trials of Ampligen® include studies of cancer patients with renal cell carcinoma, malignant melanoma, colorectal cancer, advanced recurrent ovarian cancer and triple negative metastatic breast cancer. These and other potential uses will require additional clinical trials to confirm the safety and effectiveness data necessary to support regulatory approval and additional funding. Rintatolimod is a double-stranded RNA being developed for globally important debilitating diseases and disorders of the immune system.

