Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 11-February-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1959.71p INCLUDING current year revenue 1974.32p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1959.74p INCLUDING current year revenue 1974.34p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value and equates to the redemption value. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---