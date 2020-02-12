Kellstrom Defense Aerospace, Inc.: Kellstrom Defense Signs Multi-Year Contract Extension With Ametek Sensors and Fluid Management Systems

EL SEGUNDO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2020 / Kellstrom Defense Aerospace (KDA) has signed a new multi-year extension to an existing distribution agreement with the Sensors and Fluid Management Systems (SFMS) business unit of AMETEK Aerospace & Defense. The agreement builds on a legacy of partnership, with KDA continuing to serve as the exclusive distributor for AMETEK's SFMS products for the global military and government aftermarket, while also providing OEM repair management support and expanded cooperation for new aftermarket solutions for military aircraft sustainment.

"We are excited to not only continue, but to expand our current partnership with AMETEK SFMS," said Melissa Orr, Director of OEM Relationships for KDA. "Over the past few years, our partnership has allowed us to create new mission-critical solutions for our customers and ensure aircraft readiness worldwide. We look forward to continuing this growth together."

Elaine O'Neill, Vice President and Business Unit Manager of AMETEK SFMS commented, "We are delighted to take our partnership with KDA to the next level and continue to serve our customers with a world-class portfolio of comprehensive aftermarket solutions."

About Kellstrom Defense Aerospace:

Kellstrom Defense Aerospace (KDA) is a respected global leader for defense aircraft sustainment, deploying an experienced team and complete capabilities to solve customer challenges through OEM strategic distribution, component repair services, engineered products, and logistics solutions for military transporters, fighters, and rotary wing platforms. With operations in Camarillo, CA; Miramar, FL; Macon, GA; Chula Vista, CA; Cambridge, UK; South Windsor, AU; Singapore, and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, the KDA team provides support to the United States military and over 60 partnering nations. KDA is committed to compliance, with hundreds of active export licenses and dedicated contract, export, and security personnel.

For more information: www.kellstromdefense.com, www.c130.com, and www.wam-inc.com. Follow @kellstromdef on Twitter.

About AMETEK Aerospace & Defense:

AMETEK Sensors and Fluid Management Systems is a leader in aircraft and engine sensors for temperature, pressure, flow, fluid level, acceleration, proximity, speed and position. It is a business unit of AMETEK's Aerospace and Defense division, a leading supplier of engine and aircraft monitoring systems; data acquisition units; fuel and fluid measurement systems; heat transfer and cooling systems; and maintenance and repair services. AMETEK Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annual sales of $5 billion.

For more information, visit www.ameteksensors.com or email aerosales@ametek.com

