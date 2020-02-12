- Will allow funds, family offices and high net worth individuals to access OTC markets seamlessly -

B2C2, the leading cryptocurrency liquidity provider, and SFOX, the premier cryptocurrency prime dealer for large-scale investors, today announced a partnership that will provide asset managers, hedge funds, family offices and high net worth individuals with a new source of liquidity.

The partnership will allow SFOX clients to access B2C2's deep pool of liquidity and streaming OTC pricing via a single point of access, replacing the need to manage multiple exchange accounts and API keys. SFOX's full set of trading algorithms will be able to execute against B2C2's prices.

B2C2 is the first OTC trading venue to be added to the SFOX platform. Over the past three years, cryptocurrency OTC markets have gained market share from traditional exchanges. A report by Aite Group1 predicted that OTC activity would soon account for the majority of cryptocurrency trading volume.

Danny Kim, Head of Growth at SFOX, said: "We are delighted to partner with B2C2, the largest OTC liquidity provider whose streaming pricing and electronic trading capabilities are relied on by institutional market participants globally. SFOX clients will now benefit from a new source of OTC liquidity coupled with greater price discovery."

Max Boonen, Founder and CEO of B2C2, said: "We are delighted to partner with major crypto prime dealer SFOX whose next-generation platform allows clients to execute trades seamlessly. Our partnership enables a broader set of market participants to access B2C2's real-time OTC pricing and deep two-way markets. Much like the FX markets which are almost entirely OTC, the digital asset class is increasingly trading off-exchange, resulting in tighter spreads and deeper liquidity."

Rob Catalanello, CEO of B2C2 USA, said: "The cryptocurrency markets are fast evolving and investors increasingly expect institutional-grade capabilities. As the first and leading U.S. prime dealer, SFOX has been at the forefront of the cryptocurrency institutional market and we are excited to now offer our services to the thousands of traders and funds on their platform. Our business model is to provide the best possible pricing and a level of customer service normally only seen in traditional financial markets something our clients say sets B2C2 apart. This partnership will further B2C2's expansion in the Americas and cement our position as the number one institutional cryptocurrency liquidity provider."

The technological infrastructure supporting the crypto markets has rampant inefficiencies compared to that of the mainstream financial markets. Firms such as B2C2 and SFOX are addressing this problem by partnering to build the technology and tools required to interact with a fast-developing market.

Trusted by retail brokerages, exchanges, banks and fund managers to provide 24/7 liquidity, B2C2 offers exposure to large-cap cryptocurrencies2 and gold, with flexible trade size and settlement. The firm's best-in-class technology provides streaming prices and instant execution via REST, WebSocket and FIX APIs, in addition to its web interface and voice trading capabilities.

Focused on giving digital asset traders and investors edge, SFOX's prime service is trusted by some of the largest traders, fund managers, investors and family offices. Their suite of products includes smart order routing execution, global crypto liquidity aggregation, real-time orderbook feed, global market data tools, separately managed account solutions, and blockchain infrastructure; all of which are accessible via API and web interface.

About B2C2

Founded in 2015, B2C2 is the leading cryptocurrency liquidity provider. Named 2019 Best Institutional Crypto Liquidity Provider by the readers of Profit Loss, B2C2 bridges the gap between traditional financial and cryptocurrency markets. The company is trusted by retail brokerages, exchanges, banks and fund managers to provide 24/7 liquidity. Headquartered in the UK, with offices in London, Jersey City and Tokyo, the firm is privately held. B2C2 OTC Ltd. is authorised and regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FRN: 810834). For more information, please visit https://www.b2c2.com

About SFOX

Founded in 2014, SFOX is the first and leading U.S. cryptocurrency prime dealer that provides high-volume traders and institutional investors higher returns through best price execution via a global integrated order book. The platform offers a simple, reliable, and secure way to access best-priced liquidity for digital assets with advanced algorithmic order types, global market data analysis, and blockchain infrastructure support. Headquartered in the U.S., SFOX has become the trusted partner to over 200,000 traders, funds, and businesses in the crypto industry. Learn more at www.sfox.com

