Nasdaq Derivatives Markets have decided to extend the promotional campaign and introduce a 50 percent fee reduction on trading and clearing of Norwegian single stock and index derivatives for end-client accounts in conjunction with the ending of the current fee holiday. The fee reduction will run during the period of March 2, 2020 - December 30, 2020. The fee holiday (communicated in Exchange notice 86/19) for all accounts ends as of February 29, 2020. For further information of this Exchange Notice, please contact your Nasdaq representative, or product managers below. Nasdaq Derivatives Markets Mikael Siewertz Product Manager, Equity Derivatives Phone +46 8 405 6634 Tomas Körberg Product Manager, Equity Derivatives Phone +46 8 405 6883 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=756222