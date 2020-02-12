The newly renovated property marks Hyatt's continuous growth in Spain

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the opening of the fully renovated 280-room Hyatt Regency Barcelona Tower, a hotel in the gateway to Barcelona's new financial district. Connecting travelers between Barcelona's international airport and city center, the opening of the hotel marks the second Hyatt Regency branded property in Spain as Hyatt mindfully grows the Hyatt Regency brand footprint in markets where guests want to be.

Lobby inside Hyatt Regency Barcelona Tower (Photo: Business Wire)

Designed by renowned architect Richard Rogers who is best known for his work on the Pompidou Centre in Paris, the Millennium Dome in London, and the European Court of Human Rights building in Strasbourg, the hotel is one of Barcelona's skyline landmarks. The 344-foot (105-meter) high and 29-story tower is topped by a stunning glass dome providing the top-floor restaurant with breathtaking 360-degree views of the city.

"Grounded in Hyatt's purpose to care for guests, we are proud to grow the Hyatt Regency brand in Barcelona with the opening of Hyatt Regency Barcelona Tower," said Guzman Muela, general manager of Hyatt Regency Barcelona Tower. "Rich culture and world-renowned architecture have ensured Barcelona as a desirable locale where our guests want to stay. Meanwhile, the hotel's location, just minutes from the Fira Gran Via Congress Center, the vibrant meeting spaces and dining options allow us to cater to business travelers' needs."

Guestrooms

Hyatt Regency Barcelona Tower offers 280 contemporary rooms including 41 suites, one Presidential Suite as well as twelve duplex suites, all offering beautiful views of the city skyline. The Presidential Suite is located in the tower on the 26th floor and includes two separate bedrooms, a private office, two large terraces and free access to the Regency Club and Metropolitan Health Club Spa.

All rooms have ample space, each with walk-in closets, luxurious bathrooms and wall-to-wall mirrors. In addition, the hotel also offers 24-hour room service and around the clock laundry service.

Dining and Drinking

Hyatt Regency Barcelona Tower features a range of energizing drinking and dining options.

Terrum is a new and unique restaurant concept led by the prestigious two-Michelin starred chef, Oscar Velasco. Fresh and seasonal produce as well as excellent service allow guests to depart on culinary adventures.

The Axis Bar invites guests and locals to indulge in cocktails anda variety of snacks and sandwiches in a sophisticated setting. A spectacular outdoor terrace completes the Axis Bar as a perfect place to enjoy the comfortable year-round weather in Barcelona.

The Azimut Restaurant offersa daily breakfast buffet with a wide range of nutritious and healthy options to start the day confidently.

Meetings and Events

Hyatt Regency Barcelona Tower offers a variety of intuitive event and meeting spaces, including its own 500 seat auditorium. Additionally, the Cosmos Room can hold up to 1,800 people and 24 paneled meeting rooms. Furthermore, the hotel lobby offers a wide and open space to work and relax including a spectacular 2034-square-foot (189-square-meter) LED screen, one of the largest in Europe. The flexible meeting spaces backed by the brand's signature service of personalized care and attention to detail ensures that event planners have seamless and high-touch gatherings.

Fitness Center

Guests of Hyatt Regency Barcelona Tower have exclusive access to one of the most prestigious and best equipped gyms in Spain, the Metropolitan Health Club Spa. The Metropolitan boasts two paddle courts, a solarium, as well as activity rooms with personal training and Pilates studios.

Hyatt Regency Barcelona Tower was rebranded from Hotel Hesperia Barcelona Tower and is managed by HesperiaWorld. It is the fifth Hyatt hotel to open in Spain, alongside Hyatt Regency Hesperia Madrid, Hyatt Centric Gran Vía Madrid, Hotel SOFIA Barcelona and Park Hyatt Mallorca.

