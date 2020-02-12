Panellists including a government representative and a member of the chief policy thinktank used by Narendra Modi agreed coal will continue as the staple source of Indian power into the mid century and technology should be employed to 'clean' it.Although the hydrogen economy, energy storage options such as lithium and zinc-bromine and solar power were among the subjects considered by a panel as India's Technology Information, Forecasting and Assessment Council (TIFAC) celebrated its 33rd anniversary, 'cleaning coal' dominated the debate. The discussions were inspired by TIFAC's Technology ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...