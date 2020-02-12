Referring to the bulletin from MQ Holding AB's annual general meeting, held on January 22, 2020, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:10. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Feb 13, 2020. The order book will not change. Short name: MQ Terms: Reverse split/Split: 1:10 Current ISIN: SE0003303460 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Feb 12, 2020 New ISIN code: SE0013748001 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Feb 13, 2020 For further information about the split, please contact MQ Holding AB and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.