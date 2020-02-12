Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C01P ISIN: SE0003303460 Ticker-Symbol: 4MQ 
Frankfurt
12.02.20
08:06 Uhr
0,159 Euro
-0,001
-0,75 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MQ HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MQ HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MQ HOLDING
MQ HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MQ HOLDING AB0,159-0,75 %