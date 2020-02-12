Technavio has been monitoring the bioactive ingredients market and it is poised to grow by USD 13.58 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Increased spending on dietary supplements by the aging population has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, stability concerns regarding bioactive ingredients might hamper market growth.

Bioactive Ingredients Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Bioactive Ingredients Market is segmented as below:

Type

Fibers

Vitamins

Omega-3 PUFA

Plant extracts

Minerals

Carotenoids and antioxidants

Probiotics

Other types

Application

Dietary supplements

Functional foods and beverages

Personal care

Animal nutrition

Geographic segmentation

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

Bioactive Ingredients Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our bioactive ingredients market report covers the following areas:

Bioactive Ingredients Market Size

Bioactive Ingredients Market Trends

Bioactive Ingredients Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing adoption of health and wellness food products as one of the prime reasons driving the bioactive ingredients market growth during the next few years.

Bioactive Ingredients Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the bioactive ingredients market, including some of the vendors such as Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lonza Group Ltd., Nature's Sunshine Products Inc., Nestlé SA and Roquette Frères SA. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the bioactive ingredients market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Bioactive Ingredients Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist bioactive ingredients market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the bioactive ingredients market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the bioactive ingredients market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bioactive ingredients market vendors

