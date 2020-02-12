ParkerVision, Inc.: ParkerVision Files Against Intel for Patent Infringement

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2020 / ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCQB:PRKR) announced today that it has filed a complaint against Intel Corporation for the infringement of eight of its patents. The complaint, filed in the Western District of Texas, requests a jury trial to determine, among other items, the financial damages for the unauthorized use in Intel products of ParkerVision's patented technologies. The law firm of Goldberg Segalla is representing ParkerVision in this action.

ParkerVision CEO Jeffrey Parker commented, "We have filed this complaint in order to enforce our patent rights and retrieve, for our shareholders, the rightful compensation for the use of our protected technologies. These rights were developed through hundreds of millions of dollars spent on research and development, marketing, and patent prosecution."

Parker continued, "ParkerVision's investment in R&D helped make the modern smartphone the compact and flexible device it is today. ParkerVision's innovations made possible the development of small, flexible, power efficient RF transceivers that enable smartphones and other wireless devices to operate worldwide and maintain reasonable battery life."

Commenting on the enforcement of ParkerVision's patent rights, Ronald M. Daignault, partner and co-chair of the Goldberg Segalla intellectual property practice group, stated, "We are pleased to represent ParkerVision, an innovator that has made major contributions to the smartphones we now take for granted every day. Our goal is to assist ParkerVision in securing fair compensation for the unauthorized use of its patented technologies and to enable future business arrangements that allow ParkerVision to return its focus to innovating."

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc. has designed, developed, and patented proprietary radio-frequency (RF) technologies which enable advanced wireless solutions for current and next generation wireless communication products. ParkerVision is engaged in a number of patent enforcement actions to protect patented rights that it believes are broadly infringed by others. For more information, please visit www.parkervision.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, each of which speaks only as of the date made. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which are disclosed in the Company's SEC reports, including the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and Forms 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, June 30, and September 30, 2019. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated or projected.

