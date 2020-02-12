Gatling Exploration Inc.: Gatling Drills High-Grade and Near Surface Mineralization; Discovers New Parallel Zone at Larder Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2020 / GATLING EXPLORATION INC. (TSXV:GTR)(OTCQX:GATGF) (the "Company" or "Gatling") is pleased to announce that it has hit high-grade gold mineralization in four holes at the Cheminis Deposit at the Larder Gold Project, Ontario. Results include both high-grade and widespread gold mineralization, including 8.2 g/t Au over 4.0 meters within 2.5 g/t Au over 39.7 meters. Importantly, hole GTR-19-034 has intersected a new area of mineralization near the existing mine infrastructure - newly named the "North Zone" - which indicates a secondary gold-bearing quartz vein system at the Cheminis zone. Gatling will be prioritizing the new North Zone for follow up.

New North Zone at Cheminis Deposit: Hole GTR-19-034 has intersected new gold mineralization 50 meters from the shaft indicating a previously unknown secondary quartz vein system (Figure 2). The new zone includes 7.7 g/t Au over 2.0 meters. Gatling will now be conducting a further study to re-sample zones that were overlooked in the past to further validate this new North zone.

Nav Dhaliwal, President and CEO, stated "Our growth strategy at Larder has three components: proving all three major zones are connected, expanding each of those zones, and of course discovering new areas of mineralization. These drill results are the latest in a series of successful advancements, in this case growing the Cheminis zone and discovering a new parallel zone of mineralization. It has become increasingly clear that Larder is host to a multi-lens system, and the growing prominence of new parallel veins and offshoots bodes well for future ounce per vertical meter metrics."

Table 1. Cheminis Drill Hole Highlights

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Zone GTR-19-034 264.0 266.0 2.0 7.7 North GTR-19-039A 97.3 137.0 39.7 2.5 South Volcanic Including 133.0 137.0 4.0 8.2 South Volcanic GTR-19-040 7.0 9.0 2.0 7.3 South Volcanic 29.7 51.0 21.3 1.7 South Volcanic 76.0 78.0 2.0 6.8 South Volcanic 117.1 120.0 2.9 4.9 South Volcanic 125.0 131.0 6.0 6.1 Ultramafic Including 125.0 128.0 3.0 9.6 Ultramafic GTR-19-041 22.0 23.0 1.0 8.1 Ultramafic 124.0 151.0 27.0 1.4 South Volcanic 183.0 201.0 18.0 1.6 South Volcanic Including 197.0 201.0 4.0 3.8 South Volcanic

Figure 1. Larder Gold Project long section showing the new drill results from Cheminis and target areas for the 2020 drill campaign.

Figure 2. Cross Section at the Cheminis deposit (50 meter thickness, looking west) showing drill hole GTR-19-034 showing intersection south of modeled north zone, historic resource model and new interpreted mineralized zones.

Figure 3. Gatling Exploration 2019 drill plan map highlighting locations of recent drill holes at Cheminis and showing extension drill target areas for the 2020 drill campaign.

About Gatling Exploration

Gatling Exploration is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing the Larder Gold Project, located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt in Northern Ontario. The Larder property hosts three high-grade gold deposits along the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break, 35 kilometers east of Kirkland Lake. The project is 100% controlled by Gatling and is comprised of patented and unpatented claims, leases and mining licenses of occupation within the McVittie and McGarry Townships. The 3,370 hectare project area is positioned 7 kilometers west of the Kerr Addison Mine, which produced 11 million ounces of gold. All parts of the Larder property are accessible by truck or all-terrain vehicles on non-serviced roads and trails.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nathan Tribble, P. Geo., VP Exploration of Gatling Exploration and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

