Nasdaq Stockholm has assessed that Hudya AB, company number 559077-0748, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements except for a positive working capital statement and fulfilment of the liquidity requirements. Provided that Hudya AB applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, and that the company can demonstrate a positive working capital statement and fulfills the liquidity requirements, first day of trading is expected to be February 14, 2020. The company has 28,157,707 shares as per today's date. Short name: HUDYA ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 35,558,275 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013486255 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 190154 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559077-0748 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ------------------------ 2000 Industrials ------------------------ 2700 Goods&Services ------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.