On request of Hudya AB, company registration number 559077-0748, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with effect from February 14, 2020. The company has 28,157,707 shares as per today's date. Short name: HUDYA ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 35,558,275 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013486255 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 190154 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559077-0748 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ------------------------ 2000 Industrials ------------------------ 2700 Goods&Services ------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.