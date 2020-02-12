Leading BC craft-producer reaches organic certification status

Salt Spring Island, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2020) - GOOD BUDS Company Inc., announced today that it has received organic certification from the Fraser Valley Organics Producers Association ("FVOPA") at its indoor production facility on Salt Spring Island, BC. Outdoor production of GOOD BUDS cannabis has also been awarded T3 transitional organic status by FVOPA, and is eligible for full organic certification in August 2020 following the company's second outdoor harvest.

GOOD BUDS is now positioned to deliver certified organic, craft, premium cannabis and concentrates at a competitive price in the adult-use recreational market. GOOD BUDS is currently one of a select few Canadian cannabis companies certified by FVOPA. FVOPA's certification program is compliant with International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 17065, Canadian Organic Standards and BC Certified Organic programs.

"GOOD BUDS has been proudly growing in organic living soils since our start. This was necessary to earn Organic Certification with FVOPA, but also a choice that we championed, because we believe that what goes into the soil translates to the flavour of our buds," says Co-Founder and CSO, Alex Rumi. "Regenerative agriculture represents more than an alternative production strategy, but a fundamental shift in our relationship to nature. We believe our choice to grow organic provides benefits to both consumers and the earth."

About GOOD BUDS Company Inc.

GOOD BUDS was the first Licensed Producer to receive an outdoor cannabis cultivation license in May 2019. Founded by brothers, Tyler and Alex Rumi in 2017, GOOD BUDS has quickly grown into a family of professionals with a relentless focus on quality and sustainable cultivation. The company grows exclusively on Salt Spring Island, BC, next to the Pacific Ocean's Salish Sea. GOOD BUDS is currently selling flower and pre-rolls to the Alberta market, and will debut a line of solventless concentrates including hash and rosin in March 2020. To learn more, visit us at Goodbudsco.com or @goodbudsco on Instagram.

