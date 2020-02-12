Innovest Global Inc.: Innovest Global Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2020 / Innovest Global Inc. (OTCPINK:IVST), a diversified industrials company, has engaged international investor relations specialists MZ Group (MZ) to lead a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.

MZ Group will work closely with Innovest Global management to develop and implement a comprehensive capital markets strategy designed to increase the company's visibility throughout the investment community. The comprehensive investor relations campaign will highlight the ongoing success of the Innovest Global industrials platform company model - where Innovest acquires privately-held companies, integrates them into their platform and applies innovation and technology to accelerate revenue growth organically. This proprietary rollup strategy aggressively realizes synergies with other portfolio companies across the Innovest Global platform and has resulted in third-quarter year to date revenues of $47.4 million as compared to $7.8 million on a full year basis in 2018.

MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts and private investors. The firm maintains offices worldwide, including New York, Chicago, Minneapolis, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Austin, Taipei, and São Paulo. Additionally, MZ Group was recently ranked the No. 1 consultancy in Latin America and No. 7 in the world in business communication.

Managing Director and Head of MZ North America's Orange County Office, Chris Tyson, will be advising Innovest Global in all facets of corporate and financial communications, including the coordination of roadshows and investment conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with all financial and social media outlets.

Ted Haberfield, President of MZ Group North America, commented: "We are pleased to announce our engagement with Innovest Global, a thought-leader with an innovative business model, significant revenue base and an incredible opportunity to build a sustainable, profitable enterprise. Their unique ability to realize previously unthought of synergies between portfolio companies enables them to organically grow revenues at an impressive rate. We look forward to working with management to communicate the company's value proposition- and what I view as a clear valuation disconnect - to the investment community."

"This is a revolutionary time for Innovest Global, having impressive organic year-to-date sales growth across our business segments," said Dan Martin, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Innovest Global. "This is made possible through our greatest asset - our people. I look forward to continued growth supported by breakeven operations, value creation through strategic divestitures on our balance sheet and a robust acquisition pipeline. Together with MZ, we will enhance our investor communications and awareness efforts, while simultaneously migrating our listing status to a major national exchange in 2020," concluded Martin.

For more information on Innovest Global, please visit the company's updated investor relations website here or its new investor presentation - viewable by clicking here. To schedule a conference call with management, please email your request to IVST@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global leader in investor relations and corporate communications. MZ North America was founded in 1996 and provides full scale Investor Relations to both private and public companies across all industries. Supported by our exclusive one-stop-shop approach, MZ works with top management to support the clients' business strategy in six integrated product and service categories: 1) IR Consulting & Outreach - full service investor relations and roadshow services; 2) IPO Advisory - preparation services for the Pre-IPO journey; 3) ESG Consulting - providing audit and roadmap guidelines to improve corporate ESG messaging and rankings; 4) Financial & Social Media - lead generation and social media relations; 5) Market Intelligence - real time ownership monitoring; 6) Technology Solutions - webhosting, webcasting, distribution services, conference calls, CRM, and board portals. MZ North America has a global footprint with offices located in New York, Chicago, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Austin, Minneapolis, Taipei and São Paulo. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us.

About Innovest Global, Inc.

Innovest Global, Inc. (OTC Markets: IVST) is a diversified industrial company applying technology and innovation to provide value-added solutions across multiple business markets. Innovest builds long-term shareholder value by acquiring longstanding industrial businesses on great terms and growing them organically through investing in innovative technology and business systems. Organic growth of acquired entities in 2019 over 2018 averaged over 70% on a proforma basis. For more information visit, please click here.

Forward-Looking Statements

