Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd.: Powerbridge Technologies Comments on its Business Activity Given the Current Coronavirus Outbreak in China

ZHUHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2020 / Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) ("Powerbridge" or the "Company"), a global trade software applications and technology services provider, today provides comments on its recent and near-term business activity impact from the recent coronavirus outbreak in China.

Nearly three weeks since the outbreak, the coronavirus has shaken the economy and disrupted every major industry, from food, fashion and entertainment to automobile and technology. As of the end of last week, over 400 companies (90% from the U.S.) had discussed the impact of coronavirus on their quarterly earnings calls.

Stewart Lor, President and Chief Financial Officer of Powerbridge Technologies, commented, "Currently, our office remains in operation, but most of our employees are working from home. While the economic disruption is widespread across many industries and various supply chains, we have maintained daily communication with our partners and customers."

Mr. Lor, continued, "Some of our partners and customers are deferring existing and new business as these contracts are being pushed out possibly a few weeks but not cancelled. We believe our overall 2020 outlook will have minor negative impact from the coronavirus outbreak and our yearly growth will maintain a positive outlook. Additionally, we have received new inbound business requests from our partners and customers seeking system upgrades and specific applications in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Our team is moving quickly to address these newly warranted needs. Given the significant level of uncertainty with this dynamic and evolving situation, we will continue to communicate with our partners and customers and update shareholders accordingly."

