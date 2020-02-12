North America Frac. Sand Inc. / Voycare: Voycare Fast Tracks Development of Medical Second Opinion Online Portal Confirming Entry into China's $100B Telemedicine Industry

COVINA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2020 / North America Frac Sand, Inc. dba Voycare (OTC PINK:NAFS) ("NAFS" or "Voycare"), a California-based medical tourism service provider is announcing today the development of its Chinese language medical second opinion online portal in a move to enter China's rapidly growing telemedicine industry with a projected market size of 700 billion RMB or approximately $US100 billion by the end of 2020. The number of active users receiving telemedicine services in the country is projected to reach 59 million users by end of year, an increase of 31% from the previous year, according to a recent report on Phoenix News Media.

The secure online portal will allow users throughout China and other Mandarin speaking countries to upload medical records, lab reports and radiology reports to be translated into English and sent to doctors in the U.S., for a secondary medical evaluation. Originally slated for a launch later in the year, the online portal will now be accelerated to better facilitate users who continue to seek overseas medical treatment or second opinions, even in times of travel restrictions as seen with the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak, which has temporarily affected outbound travel from China.

"Telemedicine is just another way for us to continue bringing value to our clients when travel becomes difficult or gets in the way of gaining access to overseas medical evaluations," said Voycare CEO, Hong Chen. "Currently many cannot fly from China due to the outbreak, but they can certainly get online to get a second opinion of their medical diagnosis. The same applies to those with limited finances or those experiencing visa problems unable to travel abroad. This is the marvel of telemedicine, there are no borders."

As part of the acceleration process to begin work on the portal, Voycare plans to make some key hires in the coming days, to help with the development and launch of the portal, currently projected for a soft launch by end of March.

For more information about Voycare, please visit, www.voycare.com or follow us on Twitter @nafsvoycare.

About Voycare

North America Frac Sand, Inc. (OTC: NAFS) dba Voycare (www.voycare.com) is a California based medical tourism service provider helping overseas patients gain access to quality health care primarily in the fields of oncology, in vitro fertilization, cosmetic surgery and wellness. Voycare's executive team has over 20 years of cross border tourism experience, specifically servicing Chinese outbound travelers to North and South America.

China Telemedicine market reference:

http://finance.ifeng.com/c/7tyObs1q2T2

