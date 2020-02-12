ASG to bring Data Intelligence expertise to Sydney, Texas, London and Mumbai events for data and analytics leaders

ASG Technologies, the only provider of integrated and flexible end-to-end solutions for the information powered enterprise, today announced that it will be exhibiting and presenting at the 2020 Gartner Data Analytics Summits in Sydney, Texas, London and Mumbai. With a focus on data as one of the most strategic business assets, ASG, alongside its customers from around the world, will provide attendees with the guidance needed to seize the business opportunity data presents, while reducing compliance risks.

In 2019, ASG was recognized as a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Metadata Management Solutions. As the Gartner Data Analytics Summit is the premier gathering for data and analytics leaders, ASG data experts will be onsite with customers to discuss how enterprises can drive trust and value from their data and provide strategic and tactical advice for how to make it happen. The Summits' focus on helping organizations wield data and analytics as competitive weapons, operational accelerants and innovation catalysts strongly aligns with ASG's mission to ensure organizations have the tools in place to gain insight, maintain compliance and leverage data as their most strategic asset.

ASG and Bupa ANZ to discuss governing data with ASG's Data Intelligence solution in Sydney

The Sydney Summit takes place February 17-18 at the International Convention Centre Sydney. Kaushik Bagchi, VP Information Management, Asia Pacific at ASG, and Darshil Mehta, Head of Data Strategy at Bupa ANZ, will present at 1:25 p.m. on February 17 and discuss how ASG's Data Intelligence solution helped Bupa govern their data.

The session, titled "Bupa ANZ: Data Governance Journey Fueled by ASG Technologies Data Intelligence," will take place in Exhibit Showcase Theater 2. Bagchi and Mehta will highlight the changing data landscape and discuss how organizations like Bupa can leverage data as a strategic asset to help them become more compliant and profitable. The session will also address challenges around data and how organizations are responding to those challenges with well-defined data initiatives.

Visit ASG at booth CI1, where ASG specialists will be showcasing the company's data management solutions.

ASG and American Fidelity to present on the art of data science in Texas

The Texas Summit takes place March 23-26 at the Gaylord Texan Hotel Convention Center in Grapevine. ASG's Sue Laine, VP Strategic Technologies, and American Fidelity's Mark Nance, Chief Data Officer, will co-present "Exploring the Art in Data Science" on March 26 at 9 a.m. in Room 3.

Laine and Nance will discuss how improving your data ecosystem is both an art and a science, touching on the practice and discipline required to achieve success with new and diverse technologies. They will also highlight why the incremental value of automated data inventory, vertical and horizontal lineage, data ratings and sharing accurate data are key to enterprise organizational success.

To learn more about ASG's solutions, visit the team at booth #146.

ASG experts to share how ASG's solutions empower trust and value in data in London and Mumbai

ASG will also attend the Gartner Data Analytics Summits in London and Mumbai. The London Summit takes place March 9-11 at the InterContinental London-The O2, and the ASG team will be available at booth S25 to share how ASG empowers trust and value in data.

At the Mumbai Summit, taking place June 8-9 at the Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel, ASG experts will be presenting in a theatre session that will touch on how ASG's Data Intelligence solution empowers organizations to leverage data as a powerful business asset.

To learn more about ASG's presence at these conferences, visit https://www.asg.com/en/Resources/Upcoming-Events.aspx. For further information or to set up a press meeting onsite, email asg@v2comms.com.

