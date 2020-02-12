At its ninth annual forum, JAC (Joint Audit Cooperation) rewarded Sagemcom for its commitment and action in the area of CSR.

The first award went to the excellent audit results of Sagemcom's Tunisian industrial site: receiving a score of 96 out of a total 100, the results show Sagemcom's commitment to ethics and the strength of its CSR commitments.

The second trophy rewards the work carried out by Sagemcom on Circular Economy and the Ecodesign of Products in partnership with its operator customers.

Sagemcom's efforts in these areas were recognized by a panel of JAC member and institutional customers as leaders and distinguishing markers on the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) market, as a result of a profound understanding of the environmental issues relating to the development and life cycle of products designed and manufactured by Sagemcom. The experts also emphasized the implementation of concrete solutions by Sagemcom, such as the integration of recycled plastic in its products and the work carried out to reduce the energy consumption of products the Group puts on the market.

JAC is a collaborative initiative that joins 17 major operators: AT&T, Deutsch Telekom, Elisa, KPN, MTS, Orange, Proximus, ROGERS, Swisscom, Telefonica, Telenor Group, Telia, Telstra, TIM, VEON, VERIZON and VODAFONE.

About Sagemcom

Sagemcom is a leading European group on the high added-value communicating terminals market (broadband solutions, audio video solutions, and smart grid end-to-end solutions) which is based in France. Group turnover totals €2.1 billion, the headcount of 5,500 employees works in more than 50 countries.

www.sagemcom.com//https://www.linkedin.com/company/sagemcom //https://twitter.com/Sagemcom //www.facebook.com/SagemcomOfficial

The original source-language text of this announcement is the official, authoritative version. Translations are provided as an accommodation only, and should be cross-referenced with the source-language text, which is the only version of the text intended to have legal effect.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200212005493/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Sylvaine COULEUR

+33.6.99.37.63.48

presse@sagemcom.com