Officials of Shaner Hotels, an award winning, international hotel owner, operator and developer, today announced that its president, Plato Ghinos, has been appointed an inaugural member of the European Marriott Franchise Systems Advisory Council. Members of the newly created group will meet periodically with the top management of Marriott International, Inc., and its subsidiaries to review plans and programs. Also, the new group will examine other matters of common interest related to the various systems for operating franchised hotels located in Europe under brands licensed by Marriott.

"As a member of the U.S. counterpart, as well as an owner/operator of multiple Marriott-branded hotels throughout Italy, Greece and Cyprus, I believe I have a unique perspective to add to the newly established European Marriott Franchise Systems Advisory Council," said Plato Ghinos, president, Shaner Hotels. "While branded hotels are ubiquitous throughout the United States, they remain a growing phenomenon throughout Europe, where independent and boutique hotels tend to hold more sway. I look forward to adding my voice to the process as Marriott continues its worldwide growth goals."

The council's purpose is to promote constructive, open and two-way communications between the Marriott Systems franchisees and Marriott management to develop better mutual understanding.

In addition to being president of the Shaner's U.S. hotel division, he also is managing director of Shaner Italia, where he oversees the company's Italian portfolio. He was instrumental in forming a partnership with CS Hospitality in Athens, Greece, to expand their portfolio throughout the Mediterranean. Ghinos is a member of several boards, including the MINA board for full-service Marriott's, University of Delaware's Hotel Restaurant Institutional Management (HRIM) Advisory Board and the Hunter Hotel Investment Conference Advisory Board. He also served as a franchise advisory member for Marriott International's Fairfield Inn Suites and currently is on the MOXY brand board. He received his B.A. in Business Administration from Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and his M.B.A. at the American Graduate School of International Management Thunderbird Campus in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Shaner Hotel Group

Shaner Hotel Group is one of the foremost owner-operator companies in the hospitality industry with more than 60 hotel properties owned and managed across the U.S., Italy, Cyprus and the Bahamas. New properties are constantly evaluated as The Shaner Hotel Group continues a conservative, yet opportunistic approach to growth. Shaner is an approved management company and franchisee of Marriott International, Inc., Hilton Hotels Corporation, Intercontinental Hotels Group, and Choice Hotels. For more information about the company and its divisions visit www.shanercorp.com.

