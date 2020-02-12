John Wiley Sons, Inc. (NYSE: JWA) (NYSE: JWB), a global leader in research and education, and FinELib, a Finnish consortium of higher education and research institutions, have announced a new three-year license that combines an open access and subscription agreement effective February 2020 This 3-year agreement will provide22 Finnish institutions with continued access to Wiley's subscription journals and enables their affiliated authors to publish open access articles in Wiley's fully gold and hybrid journals.

"FinELib is pleased to announce an agreement with Wiley offering open access publishing options for our researchers. With this agreement the amount of open access articles will increase substantially," stated Arja Tuuliniemi, head of licensing at FinELib.

"We are very pleased to partner with FinELib to advance the open access landscape in Finland. This is an exciting continuation down the path to an open research future," said Judy Verses, Wiley's executive vice president and general manager, Research.

As part of the agreement, eligible researchers and students will be automatically identified and notified of the opportunity to publish open access through their institutional connection, at no additional charge. FinELib institutions will continue to have access to all of Wiley's journal content. The 22 eligible institutions will also have access to a distinct open access account dashboard for easy administration of their account, quick article approval, and reporting.

Additional Information

About FinELib

FinELib is a consortium of Finnish higher education institutions, research institutions and public libraries. Its mission is to secure and improve the availability of electronic resources. FinELib promotes openness by negotiating transformative agreements in order to make a transition to open access, without additional costs for the scholarly community. More information at: http://finelib.fi/negotiations/.

About Wiley

Wiley drives the world forward with research and education. Through publishing, platforms and services, we help students, researchers, universities, and corporations to achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to all of our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

