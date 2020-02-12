Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 909878 ISIN: US9682232064 Ticker-Symbol: 2F7 
Frankfurt
12.02.20
08:19 Uhr
39,800 Euro
+0,200
+0,51 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHN WILEY & SONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JOHN WILEY & SONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,400
40,800
15:59
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
JOHN WILEY & SONS
JOHN WILEY & SONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JOHN WILEY & SONS INC39,800+0,51 %