Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on market identification solution. This success story highlights how the experts at Infiniti Research helped an orphan drugs market client tackle manufacturing hurdles, identify profitable markets for product launch, and achieve huge commercial success for its newly developed orphan drug.

The demand for orphan drugs is expected to significantly increase over the coming years owing to the surge in the prevalence of rare diseases and favorable government policies. In addition to this, increase in R&D and drug development are expected to propel the orphan drugs market growth. However, orphan drugs present numerous development and manufacturing challenges. Also, recent studies indicate that more than half of the orphan drugs took around 18% longer on average to go from first patent filing to product launch in comparison to all other new drugs. As such, orphan drugs manufacturers need to stay prepared to manage the risks associated with orphan drug development and manufacturing.

The Business Challenge:

An orphan drugs manufacturing firm, based out of Central Europe, was looking to develop and launch a new orphan drug in the US. To gain data-driven insights and identify the niche markets for their product launch, they wanted to gather comprehensive insights into the market developments, technology's adoption trends, and patent landscape. Also, the client faced difficulties in finding patients who meet their inclusion criteria to enroll in clinical trials. The client also needed help in pre-launch preparations and supply chain development. In addition, the client wanted to develop a sound marketing strategy for their new orphan drugs. They chose to partner with Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market identification solution.

The Solution Offered:

To help the client tackle the above-mentioned challenges and efficiently commercialize its new orphan drug, the experts at Infiniti Research used a combination of technology assessment, sales intelligence, market potential, marketing strategy, and market forecast study. The engagement also involved conducting patient recruitment for finding patients for clinical trials, establishing demo campaigns to test the effectiveness, and evaluating supply chain complexities.

Infiniti's market identification solution helped the client to:

Get the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approvals in six months

Identify smaller regions in the United States to target the new orphan drug

Adapt Quality-by-design (QbD) and design of experiment (DoE) approaches

Accelerate drug development and reduce costs

Recruit patients for clinical trials

Devise sound sales and marketing tactics

Drive payers engagement and increase sales

Achieve huge commercial success for its new orphan drugs

