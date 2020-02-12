Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Issuer: Delarka Holding AB, LEI: 549300DT1WKK3Z76ME70 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: DELARK SE0005504347 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by Delarka Holding AB on February 12, 2020 at 15:00 CET. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous The opening auction starts at 15:20 CET followed by continuous trading from: trading from 15:30 CET, February 12, 2020. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related N/A instruments: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50 details: Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified Nasdaq Stockholm AB