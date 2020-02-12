How Newswire Helps Retail, E-Commerce Companies Exceed Sales Goals with the Earned Media Advantage

Customers in retail and e-commerce are exceeding sales goals with help from Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2020 / Retail and e-commerce businesses on Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour have found new potential sales by leveraging Newswire's high-tech, high-touch media and marketing communications solution. Through agency-level service that provides targeted media outreach to handpicked contacts, strategic press release distribution to key media outlets and award-winning technology businesses in retail and e-commerce are able to implement an integrated media and marketing strategy while avoiding the high costs and resources needed to be successful.

"With our ability to leverage our expertise to increase the value of owned media and lower overall costs of distribution, small to midsize businesses are maximizing their profits and exceeding sales goals," says Charlie Terenzio, Director of Earned Media Strategy at Newswire. "By developing a strategy and then executing campaigns for them, our clients are seeing increased media attention and coverage, growth in website traffic, improved SEO and higher sales and revenue numbers."

Together with one of Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Strategists (EMAS), companies develop and implement an integrated media and marketing strategy that maximizes outreach opportunities to key media contacts across several mediums. With Newswire's cost-effective approach, businesses with limited resources can avoid the steep costs involved which can include building out an in-house marketing team and employing multiple full-time staff. Customers also save critical time that comes with selecting the right software, the trial and error involved in testing campaigns and building out the necessary infrastructure to implement multiple campaigns simultaneously.

"Utilizing our infrastructure, our network, our connections, and our expertise enables our clients to implement effective media and marketing campaigns at the lowest cost possible. Through our approach, retail and e-commerce businesses can focus on running their business and exceeding their sales goals," adds Terenzio.

Customers can now transform owned media (press releases) into the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media spend and increased sales. As a result, customers can lower their costs of press releases, increase the value of each release and lower paid-media costs while shortening the journey for the Earned Media Advantage.

The journey is designed to empower the Earned Media Advantage by developing a plan that is based on a media communications survey that defines press release content value and distribution. Customers are also provided a media communications calendar, services to set up, operate and manage media databases, media monitoring alerts, statistical analysis, reporting and media room news collection and sharing to ensure Customer Success.

Download How the Earned Media Advantage is Transforming Business and discover how to empower your go-to-market strategies with the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, generate a greater return on media and marketing communications spend and increased sales.

About Newswire?

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.?

To learn and experience Newswire, visit http://www.newswire.com.

Contact Information:

Charlie Terenzio

Director of Earned Media Strategy

?Newswire

?Office: 813-480-3766

Email: charlie@newswire.com

SOURCE: Newswire

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/575986/How-Newswire-Helps-Retail-E-Commerce-Companies-Exceed-Sales-Goals-with-the-Earned-Media-Advantage