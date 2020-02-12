KYN Capital Group, Inc. Announces Subsidiary Acquisition

Company Closes On Growing IT and Staffing Firm

FRAMINGHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2020 / KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:KYNC) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Setup Globe LLC.

Current Setup Globe customers include: Tesla, Sunoco, Siemens, Masonite, Broadleaf and others. This information can be found under the "Our Customers" tab on the Setup Globe website.

Learn more at: https://www.setupglobe.com/

Under the terms of the acquisition KYN Capital has 60% ownership stake in Setup Globe's revenue as a wholly owned subsidiary of KYN Capital Group.

Setup Globe operates with 3 divisions: Setup Globe Staffing, Setup Globe IT Consulting, and Setup Globe Software Development Group. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL. with offices in Orlando, FL, Reno NV, Pune India, and Bangalore India.

Setup Globe Staffing, is a full-service Recruiting and Staffing firm specializing in temp labor and contract based workers, in IT, Office Professional, Janitorial/Maintenance, Manufacturing, Light Industrial, Automotive, and Call Center positions. Providing Pay roll services for workers in all 50 states of the US and all Canadian Provinces.

Setup Globe Consulting, is a full-service IT consulting Firm and Certified Microsoft Partner, Microsoft Certified Training Provider, and Microsoft Cloud Solutions Provider, Specializing in Microsoft Dynamics software implementation, development, administration, training, and support.

Setup Globe Software Development Group, is a full-service custom software development group specializing in Web App development, Mobile App development, and Java development. Creators of WSD(Web Service Desk), a web-based, fully self-contained, unified communications(voice, email, SMS, chat, and video) and CRM platform.

Stated CEO, Phil Sands: "The acquisition of Setup Globe represents one of a series of deals that were in limbo under old management. With the company now able to act decisively, I'm extremely pleased to be able to get this acquisition across the finish line. This opportunity represents several million dollars in revenue projections to KYN. I look forward to sharing more exciting news with shareholders in the days and weeks to come."

