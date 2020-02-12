Carlsbad, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2020) - Fernhill Beverage, Inc. (OTC Pink: FHBC) is pleased to announce that the Company has completed negotiations paving the way for its brands to be distributed in Europe.

Fernhill Beverage has agreed to allow The Company's brands to be imported into certain regions of Europe including parts of Great Brittan, parts of Italy and parts of Germany. These brands include RK Super Vitamin Packed Kid's Drink and SuperBuzz Energy Drink.

Currently, RK Super Kid's Drink is offered at select Military Commissaries and PX's at various Military and Government Facilities across the United States.

Fernhill Beverage, Inc. will be utilizing the Company's relationships with the distributors responsible for supplying domestic Commissaries by working with these distribution networks to enter the European market via Military establishments. The Company will not only be distributing RK Super with this network but will also be offering SuperBuzz Energy.

Fernhill Beverage, Inc. expects to be shipping product to a logistics center on the East Coast in mid-June.

The Company believes this is a sound strategy allowing Fernhill Beverage to enter the European Market with an established retail base. Fernhill Beverage will be relying on a series of brokers and outsourced merchandisers to manage the brands in Europe.

"Fernhill Beverage, Inc. is committed to expanding the Company's product's distribution reach in all reasonable ways possible. The long-term strategy is to grow existing brands, develop and grow new brands and acquire and grow brands with potential." States Larry Twombly: Fernhill Beverage's CEO.

Fernhill Beverage, Inc. is proud to announce that the Company is in the process of re-designing the Company web site, www.fernhillbev.com., to better reflect the growth of the Company's brands. The newly designed web site will better serve customers and shareholders.

Please follow the Company on Twitter @fernhillbev The Company will be releasing updates.

Safe Harbor:

Statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the failure to complete successfully the development of new or enhanced products, the Company's future capital needs, the lack of market demand for any new or enhanced products the Company may develop, any actions by the Company's affiliates that may be adverse to the Company, the success of competitive products, other economic factors affecting the Company and its markets, seasonal changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any statements in this press release.

Fernhill Beverage, Inc.

Contact: info@fernhillbev.com

Website: www.fernhillbev.com

Twitter: @fernhillbev

Phone: (760) 613-8828

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52350