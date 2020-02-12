Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCQB: BIXT) ("the Company"), a developmental stage biotechnology company. CEO of the Company, David Platt, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by commenting on the Company's latest press release detailing the use of BXT-25 as a late stage treatment for the Coronavirus patients. "Through our development of BXT-25, we have a device approved by the FDA to measure the amount of oxygen in the entire human body," said Platt. He then explained that the Coronavirus is a respiratory virus, which affects the patients' lungs. "Most of the deaths occur when the patients develop ARDS, which is fluid in the lungs," said Platt. "We think it's a great opportunity for us to help patients suffering from a respiratory condition, in this case the Coronavirus, in late stage and maybe save their lives."

"Is anybody currently working on any similar developments?" asked Jolly. "As far as we know, we are the only ones," shared Platt. He then explained that the device approved by the FDA has the ability to measure the amount of oxygen in the human body, allowing users of the device to monitor a patient's progress. "The rate of death from ARDS is 50%," said Platt, noting that this can occur among patients in the ICU and can be caused by numerous conditions and viruses.

The conversation then turned to the Company's goal to secure a partnership that will allow them to distribute their Coronavirus treatment to China. "Where are we at and where do we go from here?" asked Jolly. "Most of the companies are interested in treating the prevention of ARDS, developing drugs for the prevention of the Coronavirus," explained Platt. "ARDS is considered 'late stage'," he added. "So, we're looking for a partner who is interested in working with this stage."

To close the interview, Platt explained that the Company's primary reason for developing BXT-25 was to treat ARDS in the early stages of strokes. "At the end of the day, we are a treatment for stroke, but it's a platform technology to deliver oxygen with a molecule that can do it very efficiently," closed Platt, noting that the technology is therefore an effective form of treatment for ARDS in a respiratory illness like the Coronavirus.

To hear David Platt's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7502794-bioxytran-inc-discusses-the-use-of-bxt-25-as-a-late-stage-treatment-for-the-coronavirus

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About Bioxytran, Inc.

Bioxytran Inc. is a developmental stage biotechnology company. The company is working towards a first-in-class oxygen treatment platform for victims of brain stroke trauma. The first product to proceed to testing is BXT-25, which will be evaluated as a resuscitative agent to treat strokes, especially during the all-critical first hour following a stroke. The product will also be evaluated for its efficacy in treating other brain trauma issues. BXT-25 is based on a new molecule designed to reverse hypoxia in the brain. Hypoxic brain injuries such as ischemic strokes, could be treated with BXT-25 via an intravenous injection that quickly allows the drug molecule to travel to the lungs and bind with the oxygen molecules. From the lungs the molecule mimics a red blood cell traveling to the brain. Since the molecule is 5,000 times smaller than red blood cells it can penetrate the clot and deliver the oxygen to the critical areas in the brain blocked by the clot. To learn more, visit our website: http://www.Bioxytraninc.com.

Investor Relations

Resources Unlimited NW LLC

860.908.4133

info@resourcesunlimitedllc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements as defined under federal law, including those related to the performance of technology described in this press release. These forward looking statements are generally identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties. Known material factors that could cause Bioxytran's actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by such forward-looking statements are described in the forward looking statements and risk factors in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and those risk factors set forth from time-to-time in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Bioxytran undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required under federal securities laws.

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. Stock Day recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

602-441-3474

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52352