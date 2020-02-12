Wolters Kluwer's Compliance Program Management (CPM) business has won two major awards for its OneSumX CPM for Regulatory Change Management and OneSumX CPM for Operational Risk software, winning "Solution of the Year" accolades in Finance Monthly magazine's hotly contested FinTech Awards 2020. Finance Monthly is a global publication from the Universal Media stable, providing news, comment and analysis, distributed to more than 195,000 people each month.

OneSumX CPM for Regulatory Change Management tracks regulatory changes across a list of global agencies and organizes them to create structured, value-added content that is paired with an easy to use software solution. Clients receive content that flows through a single data feed format, and by linking regulatory changes to their respective regulatory rules in OneSumX CPM's customizable, constantly updated regulatory library, their reporting is more accurate and efficient.

OneSumX CPM for Operational Risk, meanwhile, enables organizations to meet and adapt to internal operational risk practices by automating and simplifying the process of collecting, storing, analyzing, tracking and reporting on information relevant to operational losses, risk and control assessments, definition and management of key risk indicators and scenarios.

"Our OneSumX CPM solution simplifies the operational risk management and compliance process. As a result it helps financial institutions more effectively manage regulatory compliance and operational risk management," said Steve Meirink, Executive Vice President and General Manager for Wolters Kluwer's Compliance Solutions. "These awards are further independent industry recognition of our leading position when it comes to providing our clients with the regulatory change management and operational risk solutions that they require. On behalf of Wolters Kluwer I would like to thank the editors at Finance Monthly for these accolades."

Wolters Kluwer CPM is part of Wolters Kluwer's Compliance Solutions business, a market leader and trusted provider of risk management and regulatory compliance solutions and services to U.S. banks and credit unions, insurers and securities firms. The business, which sits within Wolters Kluwer's Governance, Risk Compliance division, helps these financial institutions efficiently manage compliance obligations tied to loan and deposit origination transactions and workflows, manage risk and other regulatory compliance obligations, and gain the insights needed to focus on better serving their customers and growing their business.

