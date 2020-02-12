Former Kirkland Ellis LLP Partner To Lead Sports Data and AI Company's Legal Department

Stats Perform, the revolutionary leader in sports AI and data, today announced the hire of Elizabeth Cutri as General Counsel. In her role, Cutri will lead the company's legal team across all commercial and operational activities, including contracting and the creation of valuable IP, as Stats Perform continues its investment in AI-related technologies.

"We are thrilled to bring Liz on board to lead our global legal team as we continue to foster technological innovation working with the biggest sports and technology companies," Stats Perform Chief Financial Officer Ashley Milton said. "Liz's experience and expertise will be vital as we continue to grow our client portfolio and add to our list of 20 AI-related patents issued or submitted."

Cutri has over 11 years of experience as an attorney, most recently as a Partner at the global law firm of Kirkland Ellis LLP. She brings extensive expertise in the areas of dispute resolution and risk management, drafting and negotiating technology-related agreements, advising on transactions and business partnerships, and helping clients grow and leverage their intellectual property portfolios.

"Stats Perform is at the forefront of an exciting sports AI and data industry sector that is poised for continued growth," Cutri said. "I am thrilled to join and work alongside an impressive global legal team as we expand our customer and technology portfolio across the media and tech, betting and integrity, and team performance industries."

Cutri obtained a Bachelor of Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and received her Juris Doctor with distinction from the University of Iowa College of Law.

