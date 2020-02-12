Web Presence: Richard Gurewitsch Uses Communications Experience To Start Travel Business

Richard Gurewitsch is a serial entrepreneur with a passion for helping connect the people of the world with families in their original nation.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2020 / In 2010 when the United States opened Telecommunications back up with Cuba, Richard Gurewitsch founded LlamaCuba. LlamaCuba provides discounted phone service between Cuba and the United States. "I used several firms to call Cuba over the past few years. Llamacuba certainly stands out because of the high call quality and the multiple offers per month." Says one LlamaCuba app user. The technology has expanded past its original use and now assists not only Callers from Cuba and America, but to all European and Latin American nations as well. Richard Gurewitsch then started providing phone top-ups and went onto become one of the largest providers of top-ups in the United States, with a massive presence on all Social Media channels. LlamaCuba currently has maintained an A+ ranking on the Better Business Bureau.

"During my entire business career, having been an immigrant myself, my focus always was to help underserved immigrant sectors in both the USA and Europe to develop an affordable platform that enables cost-effective ways to communicate with their friends and families back in their home countries," Says Richard Gurewitsch. With this focus on assisting underserved markets in 2014, Richard Gurewitsch went on to found HaitiPhone. HaitiPhone allows you to have safe, secure, and direct connections for any communication to or from Haiti. With no contracts and unlimited free messaging, HaitiPhone quickly became one of the top service providers in the Carribean nation.

In 2012, Richard Gurewitsch went on to found the SBG Network Group LLC a well-recognized entity that encompasses many of the same services that he had created over the last twenty years in the telecommunication, internet, and virtual travel industries. SBG Network Group LLC currently has offices in Miami, Florida, Mexico City, Cancun, Merida, Mexico, Santiago de Chile, Chile, Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Montevideo. Richard Gurewitsch is very excited that SBG Network is in the process of opening in Barcelona, Spain, in March 2020, allowing him to continue the trend of connecting immigrants with their families still back at home in Central and South America.

After experiencing such rapid growth in the telecommunications industry, Richard Gurewitsch realized there was another way to serve the same clients - travel. Richard Gurewitsch went on to use his twenty years in the telecommunications industry to found HolidaysCaribe. HolidaysCaribe seeks to provide affordable and accessible travel to a wide variety of nations, with a focus on the Carribean. Holidays Caribe have recently become available through Booking.com and Airbnb. Richard Gurewitsch and HolidaysCaribe have offices in Miami, Florida, and Cancun, Mexico. The company follows the same guidelines that Richard Gurewitsch has placed into his communications companies, which is to be affordable and an easy to use service that caters to an underserved market. With 24/7 Customer support and a wide variety of travel options, HolidayCaribe has already proven to be a rapid success.

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7865519491

SOURCE: Web Presence, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/576178/Richard-Gurewitsch-Uses-Communications-Experience-To-Start-Travel-Business