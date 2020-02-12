The cell viability assays market is poised to grow by USD 1.40 billionduring 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Cell Viability Assays Market Analysis Report by Product (Consumables and Instruments), Geographic segmentation (North America, Europe, Asia and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024

The market is driven by the rising emphasis on timely diagnosis of diseases. In addition, the growing focus on stem cell research is anticipated to boost the growth of the cell viability assays market.

The need for preventive diagnosis is increasing among patients with high risk of genetic diseases or a family history of specific diseases. Preventive healthcare requires a timely diagnosis of diseases to halt further progress of the disease by frequent monitoring. The use of cell viability assays is an approach to obtain accurate diagnosis for preventive care and effective treatment of patients. They are generally based on numerous factors such as cell adherence, permeability of cell membranes, ATP production, nucleotide uptake activity, enzyme activity, and co-enzyme production. Cell viability assays have become a necessity in cancer diagnosis for the determination of appropriate chemotherapeutic treatment regimen. This is propelling the demand and sales of consumables and instruments required for cell viability assays. Thus, the growing emphasis on timely diagnosis of diseases is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Cell Viability Assays Market Companies:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The company offers Synergy LX and Cytation 7.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Becton, Dickinson and Co. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The company offers BD Via-Probe, BD Horizon Fixable Viability Stain, and BD Pharmingen.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company offers ReadiDrop 7-AAD Solution, ReadiDrop Propidium Iodide Solution, and VivaFix.

Biotium Inc.

Biotium Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers a wide selection of assay kits for cell viability and proliferation including Live-or-Dye dead cell stains for flow or microscopy.

Danaher Corp.

Danaher Corp. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, Dental, and Environmental Applied Solutions. The company offers Vi-CELL XR Cell Viability Analyzer System.

Cell Viability Assays Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Consumables

Instruments

Cell Viability Assays Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

Row

