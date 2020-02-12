Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2020) - GOLO Mobile Inc. (TSXV: GOLO) ("GOLO" or "the Company") announces that it has obtained a Liquor Delivery Service Licence from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario. GOLO currently operates in high population density areas in Toronto, as well as other cities in North America.

"With our ability to deliver alcohol to our customers in Toronto, GOLO continues to offer convenience and everyday items to our customers in high population density areas," said Peter Mazoff, President and CEO of GOLO Mobile Inc.

This is the latest in a string of recent strategic initiatives for the Company. In 2019, GOLO signed exclusive partnership deals with leading Canadian real estate property management firms including Canderel Management Group Inc. and Cominar Properties.

About GOLO Mobile Inc.

GOLO provides eco-friendly delivery of everyday items to individuals in high physical-density areas. We focus on office towers, residential buildings corporate campuses, hospitals, airports and other areas with suitable populations. We provide property managers with increased tenant engagement, as well as revenue sharing opportunities, and our open API allows for integration into leading platforms and building systems.

GOLO offers customers a variety of high-quality products and services for purchase from its native mobile or web-based applications, providing time-saving convenience for daily tasks such as mobile ordering ahead of food and restaurant meals, pharmacy items, pet supplies, dry cleaning, and more.

GOLO currently services the Montreal, Toronto, and Chicago markets. GOLO is backed by strong institutional shareholders and private equity investors including Blackstone and CVC Capital Partners. GOLO Mobile Inc. is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GOLO.V.

