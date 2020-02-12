The commercial airlines market is poised to grow by USD 184.19 billionduring 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200212005391/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the commercial airlines market from 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 140-page report with TOC on "Commercial Airlines Market Analysis Report by Revenue stream (Passenger and Cargo), Geographic segmentation (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/commercial-airlines-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the creation of new air routes to tap market potential. In addition, the increasing penetration of blockchain technology in airlines industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the commercial airlines market.

Airlines are focusing on enhancing their revenue streams by launching services on new routes to cater to the untapped markets. For instance, a total of 59 new routes of air travel were launched by several commercial airlines around the globe in March 2019. New probable routes are evaluated using intelligence tools for identifying certain trends such as passenger inflow and outflow as well as timing and connectivity options. This helps in determining the type of aircraft to be used and the frequency of operations with regards to a new route. The launch of new service routes will encourage the procurement of new aircraft by airline operators. This in turn, will boost the need for aircraft landing gear systems comprising of fairings, cowlings, structural members, warning devices, shock absorbing equipment, and retraction mechanisms. Thus, the creation of new air routes to tap market potential is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Commercial Airlines Market Companies:

Air France-KLM SA

Air France-KLM SA is headquartered in France and operates the business under various segments such as Passenger network, Transavia, and Maintenance. The company offers Passenger business and Cargo business.

American Airlines Group Inc.

American Airlines Group Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers commercial airline services. The company operates approximately 6,700 flights daily to 350 destinations in 50 countries.

ANA HOLDINGS Inc.

ANA HOLDINGS Inc. is headquartered in Japan and operates under various business segments, namely Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade and Retail, and Others. The company operates the full-service carrier ANA brand and low-cost carrier brands.

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd.

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. is headquartered in China and offers commercial airline services. The company provides passenger transport, cargo, mail delivery, and cargo handling services.

China Southern Airlines Co. Ltd.

China Southern Airlines Co. Ltd. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Airline transportation and Other segments. The company offers passenger and cargo and mail operations.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Commercial Airlines Market Revenue Stream Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Passenger

Cargo

Commercial Airlines Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Aircraft Braking Systems Market Global Aircraft Braking Systems Market by application (commercial aviation, military aviation, and general aviation) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Commercial Aircraft Emergency Generators Market Global Commercial Aircraft Emergency Generators Market by application (narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, and regional aircraft) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200212005391/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com