Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855111 ISIN: FR0000031122 Ticker-Symbol: AFR 
Tradegate
12.02.20
18:49 Uhr
9,544 Euro
+0,326
+3,54 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
AMX
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
AIR FRANCE-KLM SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AIR FRANCE-KLM SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,544
9,546
18:49
9,544
9,546
18:49
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AIR FRANCE-KLM
AIR FRANCE-KLM SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AIR FRANCE-KLM SA9,544+3,54 %
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC27,955+2,27 %