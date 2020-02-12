Empower Clinics Inc.: Empower Clinics Subsidiary Sun Valley Health to Lead Sponsor the Arizona Cannabis Expo and Empower Board Member Andrejs Bunkse to Speak at Cannabis Industry Event in Phoenix Arizona

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2020 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(OTC:EPWCF)(Frankfurt:8EC) ("Empower" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated and growth-oriented CBD life sciences company is pleased to announce that its Sun Valley Health division will be a lead sponsor at the Arizona Cannabis Industrial Market Place expo February 13th & 14th, 2020 at the Phoenix Convention Center. In addition, the Company will run an onsite Sun Valley Health POP-UP medical clinic, offering cannabis consultations, certifications and services by Sun Valley Health doctors.

"Our Sun Valley Franchising team has toured the U.S. over the past six months sharing our Scientific Approach to Alternative Medicine," said Dustin Klein, SVP Business Development and Director. "Being the title sponsor for the Cannabis Industrial Market Place national tour has brought us tremendous opportunities from around the globe. The upcoming Arizona CIMP Expo gives us the opportunity to share our growth and recent success with our dedicated community of patients, advocates, and business partners."

The Company is also pleased to announce that Andrejs Bunkse, a Company Director, will be participating as an expert panelist in the "Growing Your Business in the Cannabis Industry" - Fireside Chat hosted by Rebel Rock Accounting of Phoenix Arizona.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/growing-your-business-in-the-cannabis-industry-fireside-chat-registration-89899753583

"Being an active participant in our industry is imperative to our growth, it provides us greater connections to patients, plus early access to trends and new developments that allow us to be progressive thought leaders," said Steven McAuley, Chairman & CEO.

"We are delighted to host this event, bringing together many of Arizona's successful cannabis operators," said Melissa Diaz, CFO & Co-Founder of Rebel Rock. "Our women owned business is at the forefront in helping the cannabis industry become more mainstream and appealing to women consumers and entrepreneurs."

ABOUT EMPOWER

Empower is a vertically-integrated health & wellness brand with it's first hemp-derived CBD extraction facility under development, the Company produces its proprietary line of cannabidiol (CBD) based products and distributes products through company owned and franchised clinics, with wholesale partnerships, online channels and with new retail opportunities nationwide in the U.S. The company is a leading multi-state operator of a network of physician-staffed wellness clinics, focused on helping patients improve and protect their health, through innovative physician recommended treatment options. The company has commenced activity on how to connect its significant data, to the potential of the efficacy of alternative treatment options related to hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) therapies.

ABOUT REBEL ROCK

Rebel Rock was founded in 2019 by three accomplished female entrepreneurs to fill a clear and vast void in the cannabis industry. Rebel Rock puts confidence in cannabis, by helping emerging cannabis companies manage all their accounting, tax and operational efficiency needs. The Company offers customized cloud accounting solutions and business system implementations that provide peace of mind, streamlined operations and improved profitability.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Steven McAuley

Chief Executive Officer

CONTACTS:

Investors: Steven McAuley

CEO

s.mcauley@empowerclinics.com

604-789-2146

Investors: Dustin Klein

SVP, Business Development

dustin@svmmjcc.com

720-352-1398

For French inquiries: Remy Scalabrini, Maricom Inc., E: rs@maricom.ca, T: (888) 585-MARI

DISCLAIMER FOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release.Forward-looking statements can frequently be identified by words such as "plans", "continues", "expects", "projects", "intends", "believes", "anticipates", "estimates", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or information that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding; the Company's intention to open a hemp-based CBD extraction facility, the expected benefits to the Company and its shareholders as a result of the proposed acquisitions and partnerships; the effectiveness of the extraction technology; the expected benefits for Empower's patient base and customers; the benefits of CBD based products; the effect of the approval of the Farm Bill; the growth of the Company's patient list and that the Company will be positioned to be a market-leading service provider for complex patient requirements in 2019 and beyond. Such statements are only projections, are based on assumptions known to management at this time, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including; that the Company may not open a hemp-based CBD extraction facility; that legislative changes may have an adverse effect on the Company's business and product development; that the Company may not be able to obtain adequate financing to pursue its business plan; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; failure to obtain any necessary approvals in connection with the proposed acquisitions and partnerships; and other factors beyond the Company's control. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this release, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable laws.

SOURCE: Empower Clinics Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/576189/Empower-Clinics-Subsidiary-Sun-Valley-Health-to-Lead-Sponsor-the-Arizona-Cannabis-Expo-and-Empower-Board-Member-Andrejs-Bunkse-to-Speak-at-Cannabis-Industry-Event-in-Phoenix-Arizona