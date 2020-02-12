Change in Company's Own Shares

HELSINKI, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
CITYCON OYJ
Stock Exchange Announcement
12.2.2020 at 18:35 hrs
REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES
Date:
Exchange transaction:
12.2.2020
Buy
Share class
CTY1S
Amount, shares
Average price/share, EUR
8 641
9,6988
Total price, EUR
83 807,33
The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after
the completion of transactions: 8641 shares.
On behalf of Citycon Corporation
EVLI BANK PLC
Lauri Vehkaluoto
Further Enquiries:
Valtteri Piri
IR and Legal Specialist
Puhelin 050 570 1022
valtteri.piri@citycon.com
CONTACT:
