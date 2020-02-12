Anzeige
12.02.2020 | 18:04
Change in Company's Own Shares

HELSINKI, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

CITYCON OYJ

Stock Exchange Announcement

12.2.2020 at 18:35 hrs


REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES


Date:

Exchange transaction:

12.2.2020

Buy

Share class

CTY1S

Amount, shares

Average price/share, EUR

8 641

9,6988

Total price, EUR

83 807,33













The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after

the completion of transactions: 8641 shares.



On behalf of Citycon Corporation




EVLI BANK PLC





Lauri Vehkaluoto




Further Enquiries:




Valtteri Piri


IR and Legal Specialist


Puhelin 050 570 1022


valtteri.piri@citycon.com


