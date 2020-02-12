Anzeige
PR Newswire
12.02.2020 | 18:28
Yorkshire Water Services Ltd - Investor Call

Yorkshire Water Services Ltd - Investor Call

PR Newswire

London, February 12

LEI 2138006E2VG89XLORJ06

Yorkshire Water Services Limited

(a company incorporated in England with its registered office at Western House, Halifax Road, Bradford, BD6 2SZ and company number 02366682)

Investor Call

12 February 2020

Yorkshire Water Services Limited together with its subsidiary companies (collectively "Yorkshire Water") hosted an investor call on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 at 16:15 UKT.

An Investor Update presentation is available at the following URL:

https://www.keldagroup.com/investors/creditor-considerations/

For further information, please contact:
David Gregg, Interim CFO
debtir@yorkshirewater.co.uk

